4-star LB, Clemson legacy has Tigers in top-5 group
by - 2022 Feb 25, Fri 14:31
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Josiah Trotter Photo
Josiah Trotter - Linebacker
TigerNet: (4.31)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 230   Hometown: Philadelphia, PA (St. Joseph's Prep School HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#182 Overall, #7 LB, #5 PA
Rivals:
#112 Overall, #13 LB, #9 PA
24/7:
#32 LB, #8 PA
Trotter competed at Clemson camp last summer.
Trotter competed at Clemson camp last summer.

Four-star Philadelphia, Pennsylvania linebacker Josiah Trotter announced Clemson in his top group on Friday.

Clemson remained among a group of five for Trotter, the brother of Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., also with Virginia Tech, Penn State, West Virginia and South Carolina.

Ohio State, Texas A&M and Notre Dame were on his top list previously as well.

He was named a MaxPreps junior All-American after tallying 114 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two forced fumbles while scoring three touchdowns for the 6A runner-up St. Joseph's (PA).

Trotter received a Clemson offer last June and he competed in Dabo Swinney camp as well.

The Trotters' dad, Jeremiah Trotter, Sr., was an NFL All-Pro linebacker with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
4-star LB, Clemson legacy has Tigers in top-5 group
4-star LB, Clemson legacy has Tigers in top-5 group
Clemson offers elite Sunshine State running back
Clemson offers elite Sunshine State running back
Clemson playing doubleheader with Hartford on Saturday due to weather
Clemson playing doubleheader with Hartford on Saturday due to weather
Tigers seek to build on momentum at BC
Tigers seek to build on momentum at BC
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 115 Recruits (91 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest