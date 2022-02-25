4-star LB, Clemson legacy has Tigers in top-5 group

Josiah Trotter Linebacker

Height: 6-2 Weight: 230 Hometown: Philadelphia, PA (St. Joseph's Prep School HS) Class: 2023

#182 Overall, #7 LB, #5 PA

#112 Overall, #13 LB, #9 PA

#32 LB, #8 PA

Four-star Philadelphia, Pennsylvania linebacker Josiah Trotter announced Clemson in his top group on Friday.

Clemson remained among a group of five for Trotter, the brother of Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., also with Virginia Tech, Penn State, West Virginia and South Carolina.

Ohio State, Texas A&M and Notre Dame were on his top list previously as well.

He was named a MaxPreps junior All-American after tallying 114 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two forced fumbles while scoring three touchdowns for the 6A runner-up St. Joseph's (PA).

Trotter received a Clemson offer last June and he competed in Dabo Swinney camp as well.

The Trotters' dad, Jeremiah Trotter, Sr., was an NFL All-Pro linebacker with the Philadelphia Eagles.