4-star Illinois TE draws Clemson offer
by - 2022 Jun 17, Fri 14:40
Christian Bentancur - Tight End
Height: 6-5   Weight: 240   Hometown: Woodstock, IL (Marian Central Catholic HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
24/7:
#236 Overall, #14 TE, #5 IL

Four-star Woodstock, Illinois tight end Christian Bentancur announced a Clemson offer on Friday.

"After a great call with @coachkr10 (tight ends coach Kyle Richardson), I’m blessed to say that I have received another offer from Clemson!!" Bentancur said.

He is ranked as the No. 5 player in Illinois and a top-250 player overall (236).

Other recent offers include Florida State, Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Stanford.

