4-star Illinois TE draws Clemson offer

TigerNet Staff by

Christian Bentancur Tight End

Height: 6-5 Weight: 240 Hometown: Woodstock, IL (Marian Central Catholic HS) Class: 2024 ESPN: NR 24/7:

Four-star Woodstock, Illinois tight end Christian Bentancur announced a Clemson offer on Friday.

"After a great call with @coachkr10 (tight ends coach Kyle Richardson), I’m blessed to say that I have received another offer from Clemson!!" Bentancur said.

He is ranked as the No. 5 player in Illinois and a top-250 player overall (236).

Other recent offers include Florida State, Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Stanford.