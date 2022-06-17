|
4-star Illinois TE draws Clemson offer
Christian Bentancur - Tight End
Height: 6-5 Weight: 240 Hometown: Woodstock, IL (Marian Central Catholic HS) Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
24/7:
#236 Overall, #14 TE, #5 IL
Four-star Woodstock, Illinois tight end Christian Bentancur announced a Clemson offer on Friday.
"After a great call with @coachkr10 (tight ends coach Kyle Richardson), I’m blessed to say that I have received another offer from Clemson!!" Bentancur said.
He is ranked as the No. 5 player in Illinois and a top-250 player overall (236).
Other recent offers include Florida State, Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Stanford.
