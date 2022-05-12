4-star Alabama lineman picks up Clemson offer

TigerNet Staff by

Stanton Ramil Offensive Line TigerNet: (4.62) (4.62)

Height: 6-7 Weight: 310 Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#87 Overall, #9 OL, #10 AL #87 Overall, #9 OL, #10 AL Rivals:

#35 OL, #23 AL #35 OL, #23 AL 24/7:

#211 Overall, #19 OT, #14 AL #211 Overall, #19 OT, #14 AL 6-7310Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)2023

Four-star Alabaster, Alabama 2023 offensive lineman Stanton Ramil announced a Clemson offer on Thursday afternoon.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University! God is Great," Ramil said.

He is rated as high as a top-100 prospect overall (87) and the No. 10 prospect out of Alabama (ESPN).

The 6-foot-7 prospect holds close to 30 reported offers already, including Auburn, Florida State, Tennessee, South Carolina and Kentucky among more.

Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University! God is Great ?? #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/ibMwYpaIgt — Stanton Ramil (@StantonRamil) May 12, 2022