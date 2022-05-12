4-star Alabama lineman picks up Clemson offer
by - 2022 May 12, Thu 14:21
Stanton Ramil - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.62)

Height: 6-7   Weight: 310   Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#87 Overall, #9 OL, #10 AL
Rivals:
#35 OL, #23 AL
24/7:
#211 Overall, #19 OT, #14 AL

Four-star Alabaster, Alabama 2023 offensive lineman Stanton Ramil announced a Clemson offer on Thursday afternoon.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University! God is Great," Ramil said.

He is rated as high as a top-100 prospect overall (87) and the No. 10 prospect out of Alabama (ESPN).

The 6-foot-7 prospect holds close to 30 reported offers already, including Auburn, Florida State, Tennessee, South Carolina and Kentucky among more.

