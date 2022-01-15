2022 Peach State DB receives Clemson offer after visit

Myles Oliver Defensive Back

Height: 6-0 Weight: 170 Hometown: Douglasville, GA (Douglas County HS) Class: 2022 ESPN: NR 6-0170Douglasville, GA (Douglas County HS)2022

2022 Douglasville, Georgia defensive back Myles Oliver received a Clemson offer after a visit to the school this weekend.

"After a great conversation with @CUCoachReed I’m very blessed to receive an offer from Clemson," Oliver said via Twitter.

Oliver reported his first FBS offer after the early signing period ended with Georgia Tech recently.

Oliver earned 6A All-State honors as a defensive back as a senior, where he tallied 75 tackles and five interceptions (one returned for TD), as well as 552 all-purpose yards and four total scores.