|
2022 Peach State DB receives Clemson offer after visit
|2022 Jan 15, Sat 14:01-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-0 Weight: 170 Hometown: Douglasville, GA (Douglas County HS) Class: 2022
2022 Douglasville, Georgia defensive back Myles Oliver received a Clemson offer after a visit to the school this weekend.
"After a great conversation with @CUCoachReed I’m very blessed to receive an offer from Clemson," Oliver said via Twitter.
Oliver reported his first FBS offer after the early signing period ended with Georgia Tech recently.
Oliver earned 6A All-State honors as a defensive back as a senior, where he tallied 75 tackles and five interceptions (one returned for TD), as well as 552 all-purpose yards and four total scores.
#AGTG After a great conversation with @CUCoachReed i’m very blessed to receive an offer from clemson @CoachJTW @dareu_i @RecruitGeorgia @mahone_derrick pic.twitter.com/VfUtZWqzDb— Myles Oliver (@MylesOliver_) January 15, 2022
Senior Season Highlights ????— Myles Oliver (@MylesOliver_) November 24, 2021
5 Interceptions
75 Tackles
55 Solo Tackles
4 TD’s
101 Interception Yards
552 All Purpose Yards@DCTIGERS_FB @CoachJTW @Coach_Ken_Quinn @RecruitGeorgia @mahone_derrick @TeamGordonCPK @routeking_1https://t.co/oVf7DcpKvN