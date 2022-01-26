2022 LB, former Tigers' brother commits to Clemson
by - 2022 Jan 26, Wed 19:36
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Kobe McCloud - Linebacker
TigerNet: (3.34)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 208   Hometown: Tampa, FL (Gaither HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#52 LB, #206 FL
Rivals:
24/7:
#112 LB, #140 FL
McCloud put together an impressive senior campaign.
McCloud put together an impressive senior campaign.

2022 Tampa, Florida 3-star linebacker Kobe McCloud announced a commitment to Clemson on Wednesday.

McCloud is the younger brother of former Clemson wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud.

He was a commitment to Florida International up until January when he received a Clemson offer. McCloud also had offers from Miami, Boston College, Iowa State, Syracuse, South Carolina and Indiana along his recruitment.

He was recently in town for an official visit.

“I loved it. Great love from all the coaches, everyone on staff, all the former players. It felt like home walking in the building,” McCloud said. “They love how versatile I am. Whenever I come in, they said wherever I fit in the best first year they’ll like me. They know I can cover, and I’ll hit, and matchup on tight ends. They like how I can play any of those positions. Sideline to sideline, that’s my strength.”

McCloud was credited with 70 tackles, 12 for loss, with three interceptions and two pass breakups over 11 games in his senior season.

He is the 16th pledge for Clemson's 2022 class and the fourth since the end of the early signing period.

His commitment moved Clemson up two spots to 11th in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 112 Recruits (90 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 28) Author
spacer TNET: 2022 LB, former Tigers' brother commits to Clemson
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: 2022 LB, former Tigers' brother commits to Clemson
 MyfavOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: 2022 LB, former Tigers' brother commits to Clemson
 ddraines®
spacer Welcome Home Kobe!!!!***
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: Welcome Home Kobe!!!!***
 TexasTiger80
spacer Re: TNET: 2022 LB, former Tigers' brother commits to Clemson
 rhpltmeg®
spacer Re: TNET: 2022 LB, former Tigers' brother commits to Clemson
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: TNET: 2022 LB, former Tigers' brother commits to Clemson
 Dantzlerfan01®
spacer Congrats & did Ray-Ray send a message to us?!
 lightbulbbill®
spacer Re: TNET: 2022 LB, former Tigers' brother commits to Clemson
 twentytwofifteen
spacer Re: TNET: 2022 LB, former Tigers' brother commits to Clemson
 SocMan2®
spacer Welcome home!***
 Clemson_Orange
spacer Terrible headline
 LKN Tiger
spacer Re: Terrible headline
 LKN Tiger
spacer Don't crash the party dude
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer It is, so honor the young man that made the decision by
 LKN Tiger
spacer right and I hope this train keeps on moving...
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer We just need a combo of 8 legacy or
 Clemson81to85
spacer LOL***
 Clemson81to85
spacer Re: TNET: 2022 LB, former Tigers' brother commits to Clemson
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: 2022 LB, former Tigers' brother commits to Clemson
 kctigs81
spacer Re: TNET: 2022 LB, former Tigers' brother commits to Clemson
 CLEMSONCARTEL
spacer Re: TNET: 2022 LB, former Tigers' brother commits to Clemson
 rivercat
spacer Thats one way to put it.***
 Clemson81to85
spacer Re: TNET: 2022 LB K.McCloud - - Hybrid S / OLB
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: 2022 LB K.McCloud - - Hybrid S / OLB
 Fastlane Tiger
spacer I know right. Amazing FIU is the only one
 Clemson81to85
spacer When was the last time Bama or UGA
 Clemson81to85
spacer Re: TNET: 2022 LB, former Tigers' brother commits to Clemson
 Valley Boy
Read all 28 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest