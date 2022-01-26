2022 LB, former Tigers' brother commits to Clemson

2022 Tampa, Florida 3-star linebacker Kobe McCloud announced a commitment to Clemson on Wednesday.

McCloud is the younger brother of former Clemson wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud.

He was a commitment to Florida International up until January when he received a Clemson offer. McCloud also had offers from Miami, Boston College, Iowa State, Syracuse, South Carolina and Indiana along his recruitment.

He was recently in town for an official visit.

“I loved it. Great love from all the coaches, everyone on staff, all the former players. It felt like home walking in the building,” McCloud said. “They love how versatile I am. Whenever I come in, they said wherever I fit in the best first year they’ll like me. They know I can cover, and I’ll hit, and matchup on tight ends. They like how I can play any of those positions. Sideline to sideline, that’s my strength.”

McCloud was credited with 70 tackles, 12 for loss, with three interceptions and two pass breakups over 11 games in his senior season.

He is the 16th pledge for Clemson's 2022 class and the fourth since the end of the early signing period.

His commitment moved Clemson up two spots to 11th in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

Clemson lands one of the smartest LB recruits I have ever covered, built to defend spread looks (and a legacy in the process)???? https://t.co/KRhtcQwpiK — John Garcia, Jr. (@JohnGarcia_Jr) January 27, 2022