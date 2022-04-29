Raiders decline contract option on former Tiger defender

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Friday that they were declining the fifth-year option for all of their 2019 NFL draft first-round selections, including No. 4 overall pick and former Clemson All-American defensive end Clelin Ferrell.

"We look forward to working with all three players and we will evaluate each situation individually moving forward," the Raiders said.

Ferrell matched Clemson's highest-drafted NFL player at that point, in what was a surprise move from the Raiders at the time.

Ferrell was a two-time, first-team All-American with the Tigers but his NFL career has been stunted.

Navigating injury along the way, Ferrell has started 26 of his 42 games -- none last season -- with eight sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

He has one year left on his four-year, $31.4 million deal.

The Raiders also selected Trayvon Mullen (second round) and Hunter Renfrow (fifth round) in that 2019 draft.