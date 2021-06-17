BREAKING

Paul Finebaum picks Clemson as team to miss CFB playoff
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, June 17, 2021, 8:28 AM
Finebaum thinks Georgia will likely make the CFB playoff (Shanna Lockwood - USA Today Sports)
The College Football season is fast approaching as analyst Paul Finebaum was doing his rounds on ESPN on Wednesday.

Finebaum appeared on the morning edition of ESPN's 'Get Up!' and was asked which college football team was most likely to miss the playoff out of last year's foursome of Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, and Notre Dame.

“I would take Clemson out, for this reason, Finebaum said. "They meet the team that I think can get in the first game of the season,” said Finebaum. “You have Georgia and Clemson in Charlotte, and if Georgia wins this game, and right now I think they’re going to, they vault to number one in the country perhaps.”

Finebaum thinks that the Bulldogs will make a run at a playoff spot.

"And yes, they still have to deal with Alabama later in the year in the SEC Championship Game, but that would probably be about it. After that, I think they’ll get by Florida and everybody else on their schedule. So, we could see a changing of the guard by the end of the first weekend of the regular season."

College Football reporter Heather Dinich added that Clemson has some questions marks to begin the season.

"One is because I’m not convinced that their offensive line is going to be as good this year," Dinich said. "They’ve got questions at wide receiver even if Justyn Ross is cleared to come back, and who is behind their new quarterback in D.J. Uiagalelei?"

spacer TNET: Paul Finebaum picks Clemson as team to miss CFB playoff
 TigerNet News
spacer The World Picks PFB as Sub-Human to be Missing Testosterone***
 morbidtiger®
spacer Re: The World Picks PFB as Sub-Human to be Missing Testosterone***
 TexasTiger80
spacer Re: The World Picks PFB as Sub-Human to be Missing Testosterone***
 dogunwo
spacer Nothing political here. There is a place for that!
 pawsrule4evr
spacer In other news - water is wet and the sun rises in the east
 ringknocker85
spacer Re: In other news - water is wet and the sun rises in the east
 archtiger17
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum picks Clemson as team to miss CFB playoff
 tampatiger4
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum picks Clemson as team to miss CFB playoff
 ColorofGrey
spacer I don't believe we are playing the real
 CUTiger1989®
spacer Re: I don't believe we are playing the real
 ColorofGrey
spacer Re: I don't believe we are playing the real
 GSCtiger®
spacer it's good for his ratings and fanbase***
 Willmo®
spacer Agreed, just like here
 ColorofGrey
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum picks Clemson as team to miss CFB playoff
 Oculus
spacer lol I gave this a TD but it showed up as a TU...
 cutigerbob®
spacer Re: lol I gave this a TD but it showed up as a TU...
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum picks Clemson as team to miss CFB playoff
 OIBTiger3
spacer Eventually he'll get this correct.
 Memphis Tiger®
spacer I couldn't put it into words but exactly what I was thinking
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer BTW, born in Memphis and family in Germantown***
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer Re: Eventually he'll get this correct.
 rhettfla
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum picks Clemson as team to miss CFB playoff
 e2themfd
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum picks Clemson as team to miss CFB playoff
 e2themfd
spacer They lost their QB's, though
 ColorofGrey
spacer Re: They lost their QB's, though
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum picks Clemson as team to miss CFB playoff
 bretfsu®
spacer If we lose DJ
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer ###### Bret!!!
 LemonTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum picks Clemson as team to miss CFB playoff
 CivildocTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum picks Clemson as team to miss CFB playoff
 LemonTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum picks Clemson as team to miss CFB playoff
 85tiger2012®
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum picks Clemson as team to miss CFB playoff
 clemsontigers69
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum picks Clemson as team to miss CFB playoff
 TexasTiger80
spacer Meh***
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Heather, Heather, Heather... do your homework
 AsheTiger
spacer Well - we lost our 2 most prolific receivers. JR definitely
 joeyb®
spacer Oh No, we are Shirley doomed now. Might as well pack the
 76er®
spacer I'm not worried
 ColorofGrey
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum picks Clemson as team to miss CFB playoff
 Bareftn
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum picks Clemson as team to miss CFB playoff
 Bareftn
spacer What about Ohio State vs Oregon; same thing?
 ColorofGrey
spacer CFB is back!!
 CU51996
spacer We definitely do that
 ColorofGrey
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum picks Clemson as team to miss CFB playoff
 Tigergirlga
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum picks Clemson as team to miss CFB playoff
 Clemgalalways
spacer Paul survives
 FORESTTIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum picks Clemson as team to miss CFB playoff
 ColorofGrey
spacer Until we shake the OSU game hangover
 braker®
spacer Whoooo....big surprise!!!
 pawsrule4evr
spacer Would never read this article . . .
 Skeeta56®
spacer IN OTHER NEWS... WATER IS WET
 ChestyPuller0311®
spacer I don't know why Tigernet lets PF get under their skin
 andylayne®
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum picks Clemson as team to miss CFB playoff
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum picks Clemson as team to miss CFB playoff
 HumbleServant®
spacer Thanks for the bulletin board material!!!***
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum picks Clemson as team to miss CFB playoff
 HumbleServant®
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum picks Clemson as team to miss CFB playoff
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum picks Clemson as team to miss CFB playoff
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer I saw him in the cantina in a Star Wars movie I watched this
 Lakedude®
