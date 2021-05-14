N.C. lifts capacity limits ahead of schedule before Clemson-Georgia
by - Friday, May 14, 2021, 3:43 PM
This stadium should be full on Sept. 4.
This stadium should be full on Sept. 4.

The Clemson-Georgia game on Sept. 4 in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium should be a return to a more typical game atmosphere for the first time since the end of the 2019 season for both teams.

N.C. Governor Roy Cooper announced Friday that all limits on capacity and gatherings and social distancing requirements, along with most mandatory mask requirements, have been lifted in that state.

Cooper had previously announced in late April that they would wait until June 1 for such a move.

The move follows new CDC guidelines earlier this week saying that masks and physical distancing are no longer needed for fully vaccinated individuals, whether indoors or outdoors. The guideline also said that fully vaccinated individuals can refrain from COVID-19 testing in most situations even if known to be exposed to the virus.

NCDHHS is still recommending that unvaccinated individuals wear masks and mandatory mask requirements are still currently in place for public transportation, in child care, in schools, in prisons and in certain public health settings.

