More details emerge on Playoff expansion proposal

TigerNet Staff by

The Playoff committee Thursday confirmed a Yahoo report from earlier this week that said a College Football Playoff working group is favoring an expansion to 12 teams.

Per ESPN, it would call for the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large bids.

Per the same report, the 10 FBS conference commissioners and Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick will have to agree on the format when they meet next week. The committee submitting the proposal has been meeting the past two years to talk about possible expansion.

An interesting caveat in the proposal is that the top-4 conference champions would get a bye -- thus excluding a top-4-ranked potential independent such as Notre Dame in 2018.

Teams 5-12 would play on the home field of the higher-ranked team in the first round and the next rounds would be held at neutral/bowl sites.

CFP executive director Bill Hancock told ESPN that the Playoff expansion would not come until at least after the 2022 season.

Clemson has made the four-team Playoff each of the last six seasons. In the proposed format, Clemson would have been the last team left out if it in place in the 2013 season, whether using the final Associated Press or BCS rankings, with No. 15 UCF being the 12-seed.

Earliest decision to officially expand to 12 teams is September, @CFBPlayoff executive director Bill Hancock said. So plan accordingly: 12-team playoff will be official in a few months — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 10, 2021