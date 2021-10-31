LOOK: Former FSU star loses bet, has to wear Clemson gear

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson came back late against the Seminoles Saturday and that meant an extra fan on TV last night.

Former NFL first-round pick and ACC champion FSU QB EJ Manuel had a bet going with fellow ACC Network analyst and former Tigers ACC champion lineman Eric Mac Lain, and the Tigers rallied from down 20-17 to win 30-20 in Death Valley to keep Mac Lain on the winning side.

That meant Manuel was donning Clemson gear during the network's 'The Huddle' TV show, which you can check out below: