LOOK: Former FSU star loses bet, has to wear Clemson gear
by - Sunday, October 31, 2021, 9:50 AM

Clemson came back late against the Seminoles Saturday and that meant an extra fan on TV last night.

Former NFL first-round pick and ACC champion FSU QB EJ Manuel had a bet going with fellow ACC Network analyst and former Tigers ACC champion lineman Eric Mac Lain, and the Tigers rallied from down 20-17 to win 30-20 in Death Valley to keep Mac Lain on the winning side.

That meant Manuel was donning Clemson gear during the network's 'The Huddle' TV show, which you can check out below:

