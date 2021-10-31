|
LOOK: Former FSU star loses bet, has to wear Clemson gear
|Sunday, October 31, 2021, 9:50 AM-
Clemson came back late against the Seminoles Saturday and that meant an extra fan on TV last night.
Former NFL first-round pick and ACC champion FSU QB EJ Manuel had a bet going with fellow ACC Network analyst and former Tigers ACC champion lineman Eric Mac Lain, and the Tigers rallied from down 20-17 to win 30-20 in Death Valley to keep Mac Lain on the winning side.
That meant Manuel was donning Clemson gear during the network's 'The Huddle' TV show, which you can check out below:
"A bet is a bet." ??@EricMacLain | @EJManuel3 pic.twitter.com/Pe8n1SG878— ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 31, 2021
