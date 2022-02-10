Limited Edition Trevor Lawrence Rookie Series Bobblehead released

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars NFL 2021 Rookie Series bobblehead has been released on Thursday.

This item is a limited edition bobblehead for pre-order (limit 2 per order), with each piece being numbered out of only 321.

Don't miss out on getting this Lawrence collectible with him being in his Jaguars uniform in his rookie campaign.

Item description: With this guy in tow, the future of the franchise is bright. The same can be said when you celebrate your favorite first-year phenom with this Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars NFL 2021 Rookie Series Bobblehead.