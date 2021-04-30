Jaguars set to pay nearly $50 million to new playmakers Lawrence and Etienne
Friday, April 30, 2021
The Jaguars are investing a lot in Clemson products.
The Jaguars are investing a lot in Clemson products.

Jacksonville is investing its future -- and quite a bit of money -- into its new offensive playmakers out of Clemson.

Spotrac estimates Trevor Lawrence will sign a slotted deal worth $36.7 million over four years for the No. 1 overall pick, while Travis Etienne will get $12.9 million over his rookie deal as the 25th selection. Both contracts include the option for a fifth year.

Lawrence is also projected a $24.1 million signing bonus, and Etienne will bring in a $6.7 million signing bonus.

Clemson's top pick last year was cornerback A.J. Terrell in a 16th overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons, and he signed a $14.3 million deal with a $7.9 million signing bonus.

The previous high on a Clemson rookie contract was Clelin Ferrell with a $31.4 million deal ($20.8 million signing bonus) in the 2019 draft by the Raiders.

