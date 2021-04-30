Gamecock fan Darius Rucker spotted at Trevor Lawrence’s draft party
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, April 30, 2021, 8:40 AM
Dabo Swinney spending some time with Darius Rucker (Photo via Clemson Football Twitter)
Dabo Swinney spending some time with Darius Rucker (Photo via Clemson Football Twitter)

Social media blew up after country music singer and diehard Gamecock fan Darius Rucker was seen at Trevor Lawrence's NFL Draft party on Thursday night.

Rucker is publicly adamant about his love of the Gamecocks so it didn't make sense for fans that he was hanging out with a sea of Clemson folks.

However, Rucker is a partner in the MGC Sports marketing agency that recently signed Lawrence.

Basically, Rucker was there to support their highest-profile client on his special day. Case solved.

Other Clemson players that are represented by MGC include Adam Humphries, Bradley Pinion, Hunter Renfrow, John Simpson, and Tyler Shatley.

