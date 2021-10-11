Game time announced for Clemson-Pittsburgh
by - Monday, October 11, 2021, 12:00 PM
Clemson will have a 3:30 road matchup with Pitt
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Oct. 23.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Wake Forest at Army, Noon, CBSSN – previously announced

UMass at Florida State, Noon, ACC Network

Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Clemson at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of Oct. 16

Boston College at Louisville, 4 p.m., ACC Network

NC State at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU – network designation after the games of Oct. 16

Georgia Tech at Virginia, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network

All times are Eastern.

