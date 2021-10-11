|
Game time announced for Clemson-Pittsburgh
|Monday, October 11, 2021, 12:00 PM-
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Oct. 23.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Wake Forest at Army, Noon, CBSSN – previously announced
UMass at Florida State, Noon, ACC Network
Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m., RSN
Clemson at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of Oct. 16
Boston College at Louisville, 4 p.m., ACC Network
NC State at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU – network designation after the games of Oct. 16
Georgia Tech at Virginia, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network
All times are Eastern.
