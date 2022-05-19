FWAA honors Clemson with record seventh consecutive Super 11 award

The Football Writers Association of America announced today that Clemson has been named one of 11 recipients of its 2021 Super 11 Awards, presented annually to football programs and sports information departments that exemplify excellent media relations.

The award is Clemson’s record seventh consecutive Super 11 honor and its record-tying ninth selection all-time.

“Clemson Football and Clemson Athletics are extremely appreciative of the Football Writers Association of America not only for this honor but for their continued coverage of the outstanding young men in our program,” Clemson Assistant Athletic Director for Football Communications Ross Taylor said. “We appreciate the media’s flexibility and patience throughout the 2021 season as we navigated new hybrid in-person and virtual availabilities to try to ensure best-in-class access. Being honored for a record seventh straight season — and to earn the honor for a record-tying ninth time overall — is a point of pride for our program. It is a testament to Head Coach Dabo Swinney and our coaching staff for their buy-in, to our student-athletes for their time, insight and professionalism, and to the commitment of our hard-working athletic communications group.”

The 2021 Super 11

Clemson (9)

Colorado (9)

Iowa (2)

Kansas State (4)

Louisville (1)

Miami (2)

Ole Miss (2)

Navy (5)

Nebraska (8)

New Mexico (1)

South Carolina (1)

2021 Super 11 Coach of the Year

Jeff Hafley, Boston College