Four former Tigers invited to NFL combine

TigerNet Staff by

Four Clemson reps were on the NFL combine invite list on Wednesday.

That group is paced by projected first-rounder and first-team All-ACC cornerback Andrew Booth. He recorded 75 tackles (5.5 for loss), 10 pass breakups, five interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery (which he returned 21 yards for a touchdown) in 981 defensive snaps over 35 career games (15 starts) from 2019-21.

He is joined by fellow first-team All-ACC cornerback and All-American honoree Mario Goodrich. He is credited with 84 tackles (0.5 for loss), 15 pass breakups, five interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 1,116 snaps over 47 games (16 starts)

Former freshman All-American and All-ACC honoree Justyn Ross also has a chance to impress in Indianapolis. Ross came back this past season from surgery for a congenital fusion in his neck/spine area that had him sit out the 2020 campaign. He recorded 158 catches for 2,379 yards with 20 touchdowns in 1,400 snaps over 39 career games (24 starts).

Linebacker Baylon Spector, who was recently at the East-West Shrine Bowl, also got a nod. He is credited with 210 career tackles (22.0 for loss), 9.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, three pass breakups and an interception in 1,456 snaps over 53 games (21 starts).

The NFL combine will be held from March 1-7 in Indianapolis, Indiana.