Former Tiger placed on NFL's COVID-19/Reserve list

TigerNet Staff

The Tampa Bay Buccaneeers placed former Clemson punter Bradley Pinion on the COVID list Friday.

Pinion handled the Bucs' punting in each of the first 14 games but has recently been dealing with a right hip ailment.

In Week 16, Pinion was on the game day inactive list due to that injury. Pinion has a gross average of 42.4 yards and a net average of 38.5 yards on 53 punts this year, with 23 kicks downed inside the 20 and just two touchbacks.

Pinion posted the following after having to sit out due to injury last week: