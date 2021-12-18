Former Clemson WR placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A tough week for a couple of 'WRU' members.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will be out for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Watkins has 27 receptions for 394 yards (14.6 ypc) and a touchdown in ten games this season.

In total, the Ravens have had eight players enter COVID protocol this week.

In other former Tiger news, standout receiver DeAndre Hopkins was placed on the injured reserve with his MCL injury.

Hopkins will have surgery on his knee to repair his severely torn MCL after getting a second opinion on Thursday.

He has 42 catches for 572 yards and eight touchdowns for the season.