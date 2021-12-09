Former Clemson WR placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A top NFL playmaker might be out of action this weekend.

Los Angeles Chargers standout receiver Mike Williams has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, announced by the team.

Williams still has a chance to play in Sunday's game against the Giants if he receives two negative tests 24 hours apart and asymptomatic for 48 hours.

The former Tiger has 55 receptions (out of 93 targets) for 854 yards (15.5 ypc) and 854 yards for the season.

The Chargers also have several other players on the COVID-19 list, including talented receiver teammate Keenan Allen.