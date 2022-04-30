Former Clemson safety signs free agent deal
2022 Apr 30
Nolan Turner is headed to the Sunshine State and Tampa Bay.
Former Clemson safety Nolan Turner is signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TigerNet has confirmed.

Turner earned All-American honors in 2020 with 66 tackles, a team-best three interceptions and three pass breakups over 12 games (11 starts).

All totaled, Turner played from 2016-21 with the ‘super senior’ campaign and tallied 259 tackles (13.5 for loss), 20 passes broken up, seven interceptions returned 78 yards, 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2,145 snaps over 65 career games (25 starts).

Turner was rated as the No. 255 overall draft prospect by CBS Sports.

