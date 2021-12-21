Former Clemson safety announces transfer to SEC school
2021 Dec 21
Charleston was a unanimous 4-star prospect.
Junior safety Joseph Charleston announced he will be transferring to Missouri, per his social media.

Charleston logged 54 snaps this season for Clemson with seven tackles.

"Excited for the next chapter!" Charleston said with a social media graphic for the commitment.

Charleston ranked third on the team in tackles last season (55), making six starts over 11 games. He entered 2021 credited with 68 tackles in 596 snaps over 24 games (six starts).

He was a unanimous 4-star prospect out of Milton High School (Ga.).

