Former Clemson RB released by Cardinals
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Nov 15, Mon 19:48
Former Clemson running back Tavien Feaster was released with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.

Feaster was signed to their practice squad a little over a month ago to bolster their running back depth.

He was an undrafted rookie in 2020, where he had short stints with the New York Giants and Detroit Lions. He initially was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars after the NFL draft.

In 2019, after a transfer to the Gamecocks as a graduate transfer, Feaster rushed 124 times for 672 yards (5.4 ypc), 17 catches for 87 yards, and five rushing touchdowns.

In three years with the Tigers, he rushed for 2,002 yards (5.99 ypc, 2nd in Clemson history) and 20 touchdowns over 346 carries.

