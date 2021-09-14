Former Clemson linebacker signing with new NFL team
Former Clemson linebacker B.J. Goodson is returning to the Big Apple.

Goodson has signed a one-year contract worth up to $2.1 million with the New York Jets, per the NFL Network.

Goodson logged 91 tackles and two interceptions over 14 games (all starts) with the Cleveland Browns last season. He has made 43 starts over 66 games in the last five seasons over stints with the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers and the Browns.

Goodson was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Giants.

Goodson played in 47 games as a Tiger (2012-15) and totaled 205 tackles (17.5 for loss), 6.5 sacks, 21 QB pressures, five pass breakups and five fumble recoveries.

