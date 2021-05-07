Former Clemson DL signs with Saints
Former Clemson defensive lineman Albert Huggins has been signed by the New Orleans Saints.

During his young NFL career, the 23-year-old has already had short stints with the Vikings, Lions, Eagles, Patriots, and Texans.

He appeared in one game with the Lions last season.

In 2019 as a rookie, Huggins appears in four games with the Texans and registered three tackles. For the Eagles later that season in 44 snaps, he had three tackles, and a quarterback hit.

The Texans signed him as an undrafted free agent.

At Clemson, he played 911 snaps over 46 games, posting 83 tackles, including 11.5 for loss with seven sacks and 25 QB pressures.

He graduated with a degree in Parks, Recreation & Tourism Management.

