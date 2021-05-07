FIRST LOOK: Trevor Lawrence in a Jaguars uniform
Friday, May 7, 2021
Lawrence was drafted No. 1 overall by the Jaguars (Photo via Jaguars)
The Jacksonville Jaguars are the hot NFL team to watch in 2021.

During this offseason, they acquired their new head coach Urban Meyer, drafted their franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence and grabbed the most explosive running back in the draft with Travis Etienne.

The Lawrence factor contributed to Fanatics reportedly having its biggest draft night of merchandise sales in company history.

Basically, they sold a ton of his jerseys.

Recently, Lawrence traded in his Clemson jersey and donned his new teal NFL jerseys in a photoshoot.

Check it out below:

