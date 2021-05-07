FIRST LOOK: Trevor Lawrence in a Jaguars uniform

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the hot NFL team to watch in 2021.

During this offseason, they acquired their new head coach Urban Meyer, drafted their franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence and grabbed the most explosive running back in the draft with Travis Etienne.

The Lawrence factor contributed to Fanatics reportedly having its biggest draft night of merchandise sales in company history.

Basically, they sold a ton of his jerseys.

Recently, Lawrence traded in his Clemson jersey and donned his new teal NFL jerseys in a photoshoot.

Check it out below:

First look at Trevor Lawrence in his @Jaguars uniform. pic.twitter.com/kyhhhZB1fp — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 6, 2021

First look at Trevor Lawrence in a Jags uniform ?? @brgridiron



(via @Jaguars) pic.twitter.com/r8kOlhEPXq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 6, 2021