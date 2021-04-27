ESPN's Todd McShay releases final draft rankings for Clemson prospects

ESPN's Todd McShay released his final top-350 prospects ranking for the NFL draft ($) and Clemson had five make the list.

Projected No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence leads the way with the top grade of 97.

"In all, he is a once-in-a-decade type of quarterback prospect," McShay said.

Travis Etienne is another Tigers prospect with a first-round grade at No. 22 overall (90-grade).

"The combination of initial burst and straight-line acceleration is his strongest trait, as he shows an explosive second gear when he hits daylight on the second level," McShay said. "Etienne is a home-run hitter in space. He is a decisive runner, especially between the tackles, and has solid contact balance."

Also earning top-3-round grades are Jackson Carman (78th; 75-grade) and Amari Rodgers (86th; 74), with Cornell Powell rounding out the Clemson reps at 230th overall (41-grade).

A Sports Illustrated mock draft Tuesday projected two Tigers going in the first round Thursday, with Lawrence in his customary top spot and Travis Etienne being picked No. 30 overall by the Buffalo Bills.

"I got the Alvin Kamara comp on Etienne from a couple of teams," SI's Albert Breer said. "I vetted it out: Is that a little much? And everyone I’ve talked to has said no, it’s an appropriate parallel to draw. That’s why I love the fit with Buffalo. With the amount of space the Bills receiver group—and Josh Allen’s ability to push the ball downfield—should create underneath, Etienne could really wreak havoc."

The first round will air on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC on Thursday starting at 8 p.m., with rounds 2-3 going Friday and rounds 4-7 going Saturday.