ESPN analyst predicts Georgia to beat Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Aug 4, Wed 09:06
The highly-anticipated matchup between Clemson and Georgia is only a month away.

ESPN analyst Joey Galloway thinks Clemson will fall against Georgia in the upcoming ACC-SEC clash.

"They are going to lose to Georgia," Galloway said Tuesday during an ESPN segment about Clemson's schedule. "I'm going to go ahead and pick the Bulldogs to win that game."

Pollack thinks it will be a close game.

"I think it's a coin-flip game," he said. "I think both teams are really talented."

Clemson is currently a four-point favorite against Georgia.

Pollack went on to say how mediocre ACC football is and that Clemson should be favored by at least ten points in all their games after Georgia.

