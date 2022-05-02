DeAndre Hopkins team releases statement on NFL performance-enhancing drug suspension

TigerNet Staff by

The NFL announced a six-game suspension for former Clemson and current Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins for a violation of the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Hopkins' representation released a statement on Monday evening that maintained Hopkins' innocence in the matter.

"Today the NFL announced their decision to suspend DeAndre Hopkins as a result of a November drug test that came back with trace elements of a banned substance. DeAndre and everyone who works with him is completely shocked by this finding because he is extremely diligent about what he puts in his body. His October and December tests were negative and we are investigating how the November test came back positive. DeAndre is committed to demonstrating that he did not knowingly take a banned substance. He has never once tested positive throughout his 10 year career.

"We are currently testing every product to figure out how this could have happened and will release new information as soon as we have it."

Hopkins suffered a knee injury that cut his 2021 season short to 10 games.

The three-time All-Pro had played at least 15 games per season up to last season with an average of 1,251 yards on 93 catches with eight touchdowns per year.

DeAndre Hopkins’ brand manager, Doug Sanders, texted this tonight about his client, who was suspended six games earlier in the day: pic.twitter.com/gHlZMKrSQM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2022