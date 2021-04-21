David Pollack defends Trevor Lawrence's comments, compares him to Peyton Manning

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a candid interview recently with Sports Illustrated.

During the interview, he shared that he 'doesn't have this huge chip on his shoulder' to prove people wrong.

Obviously, some national media talking heads heard the comments and spouted things on sports shows saying that Lawrence had no drive and needed a killer instinct like the Tom Bradys of the world.

One member of the media fraternity, ESPN analyst David Pollack understood what Lawrence was saying and discussed it recently on 'ESPN's College Football Live' show.

“I understand exactly what he's talking about because I was the same way,” Pollack said. “When I played, football didn't define me. My faith defined me. Trevor Lawrence has extremely strong faith and it's the most important thing in his life bar none. Family is important in his life. Does that dude show up, grind, work and love playing football? Yes."

Pollack sees a little of Peyton Manning in Lawrence.

“I look at this guy as a mature guy. It's funny. We look at Manning as mature, smart, and does everything right. That’s how I look at Trevor. He's mature beyond his years. He lost two games as a starter. I don't look at this and have any concerns. I look at this as a guy who has his perspective of life right in my eyes.”

Lawrence had to clarify his comments on social media for those that didn't think he had the drive to win at the next level.

"It seems as if people are misreading my sentiment," Lawrence tweeted. "I am internally motivated - I love football as much or more than anyone. It is a HUGE priority in my life, obviously. I am driven to be the best I can be, and to maximize my potential. And to WIN. I have a lot of confidence in my work ethic. I love to grind and to chase my goals. You can ask anyone who has been in my life. That being said, I am secure in who I am, and what I believe. I don’t need football to make me feel worthy as a person. I purely love the game and everything that comes with it. The work, the team, the ups and downs. I am a firm believer in the fact that there is a plan for my life and I’m called to be the best I can be at whatever I am doing. Thanks for coming to my TedTalk lol."