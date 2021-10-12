Dabo Swinney updates team injuries

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his Tuesday press conference and updated some of the injuries on his team as they prepare for Friday's ACC contest against Syracuse.

Swinney said that receiver Justyn Ross is back after being in the concussion protocol after the Boston College game.

"Justyn Ross he is great," he said. "Justyn is fine. He’s doing great. The week off has been good for him for sure."

Receiver teammates Frank Ladson and E.J. Williams are still dealing with their injuries.

"Frank is still battling," he said. EJ is battling (knee soreness). EJ really hasn’t been healthy in a while. Frank has kind of been a day-to-day guy, been battling a groin. So hopefully he’ll be in a better spot by Friday night."

Swinney did have some good injury news as freshman running back Will Shipley is off his crutches and will "play sooner than later" but not this week.

Defensive tackle Demonte Capehart is back healthy after his knee injury as he will boost the defensive line depth for the second half of the season.

Defensive back Mario Goodrich (groin) is doing better and will play this week while cornerback Fred Davis will not play against Syracuse as he continues to rehab his injured ankle.

Offensive guard Will Putnam is back at practice as he has been dealing with a toe injury.