Clemson WR enters transfer portal

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson wide receiver Frank Ladson Jr. was one of two transfer portal entries Friday afternoon from the Tigers.

Ladson only played in five games this season due to injury, logging four catches for 19 yards.

The Miami, Florida product entered 2021 having previously caught 27 career passes for 409 yards with six touchdowns in 515 snaps over 25 games (four starts).

Ladson and backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh both were confirmed to join the transfer portal on Friday. They join from in-season entries, running backs Lyn-J Dixon and Michel Dukes, offensive lineman Paul Tchio, linebacker Kane Patterson and safeties Joseph Charleston and Ray Thornton.