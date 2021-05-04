Clemson Trustees decide on tuition for 2021-2022 academic year

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Clemson University Board of Trustees on Tuesday unanimously approved a tuition and mandatory fee freeze for the 2021-2022 academic year for all undergrads.

This is the second straight year that the board has authorized a tuition fee to help financially with the impact of the coronavirus.

“Through the continued investment of the South Carolina General Assembly and relief funds from the CARES Act, along with our amazing philanthropic donors, the University remains in a sound financial position,” Clemson University President Jim Clements said. “We’re thankful to our Board for taking this bold action in support of our students and their families. This decision is another great example of how Clemson truly cares about its students.”

“I understand the General Assembly and Governor are still working on the state’s proposed budget, but I think it is fair to say their commitment to higher education remains strong,” Chairman of the Board Smyth McKissick said. “We appreciate the support we have received from the CARES Act and the consideration underway in the pending appropriations bill.”

Graduate tuition rates will increase by only 3 percent to help expand Graduate School offerings.