Clemson RB entering transfer portal
by - Monday, September 20, 2021, 8:14 PM
Dixon made one start but didn't see many carries through three games.
Dixon made one start but didn't see many carries through three games.

Clemson senior running back Lyn-J Dixon is entering the transfer portal, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said on his call-in show.

"He wants to get a head-start on what he wants to do," Swinney said of Dixon moving on. "He's going to focus on graduating. He graduates in December. Really proud of that. Wish him well."

Dixon started the SC State game but Swinney had previously indicated Dixon was in position coach CJ Spiller’s “doghouse.”

“He just needs to grow up,” Swinney said at the time. “It’s that simple. He needs to be a team player. He’s a good player. Obviously, he’s very talented and we’ve seen that, but we need him to stay out of Spiller’s doghouse.”

Dixon has logged 10 rushes for 48 yards and also hauled in a receiving touchdown against SC State this season.

He entered the season ranked second in school history in career yards per carry (6.6), amassing 1,372 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns over the previous three years.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Clemson defense hype video
WATCH: Clemson defense hype video
WATCH: Dabo Swinney after Wednesday's practice
WATCH: Dabo Swinney after Wednesday's practice
Former Clemson LB retires from NFL
Former Clemson LB retires from NFL
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-NC State projections
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-NC State projections
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 154) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 TigerNet News
spacer Sure hope CJ's extensive coaching experience was worth it.***
 Obed®
spacer Re: Sure hope CJ's extensive coaching experience was worth it.***
 tigerpsy
spacer "SECOND IN SCHOOL HISTORY IN YARDS PER CARRY"***
 McLovin
spacer I don't think that was the reason he was in CJ's Love Shack.***
 NoIntroduction®
spacer Re: Sure hope CJ's extensive coaching experience was worth it.***
 Big Tuna
spacer he doesn't hold the record but he is 2nd
 Knuck®
spacer Re: Sure hope CJ's extensive coaching experience was worth it.***
 Larryggg
spacer Re: Sure hope CJ's extensive coaching experience was worth it.***
 T3Tiger®
spacer Re: Sure hope CJ's extensive coaching experience was worth it.***
 Cryptidcat
spacer He's better than Feaster.
 ClemsonPoker489®
spacer Re: Sure hope CJ's extensive coaching experience was worth it.***
 CUAllTheWay®
spacer Re: Sure hope CJ's extensive coaching experience was worth it.***
 TigerDadfromNJ
spacer Eric Dickerson says hello***
 kbtiger®
spacer Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey also***
 stubborn_tiger®
spacer Eddie George?***
 Acelycan
spacer Re: Sure hope CJ's extensive coaching experience was worth it.***
 westerntigerfan
spacer Re: Sure hope CJ's extensive coaching experience was worth it.***
 bshells1
spacer Re: Sure hope CJ's extensive coaching experience was worth it.***
 TigerTownTerror
spacer Re: Sure hope CJ's extensive coaching experience was worth it.***
 TigerFanX2000
spacer Re: Sure hope CJ's extensive coaching experience was worth it.***
 wsb38
spacer Re: Sure hope CJ's extensive coaching experience was worth it.***
 bshells1
spacer Re: Sure hope CJ's extensive coaching experience was worth it.***
 bshells1
spacer Re: Sure hope CJ's extensive coaching experience was worth it.***
 TRun
spacer Re: Sure hope CJ's extensive coaching experience was worth it.***
 spiderman_x10®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 Rw43
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 Big Tuna
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 Big Tuna
spacer Good Luck LJD!
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 colemanfan
spacer The public comment that he needs to grow up
 Mike28712
spacer Dabo didn't help but this is on CJ.***
 Obed®
spacer you know nothing about this situation
 TigerCook®
spacer Only those in denial can't see there is serious
 feraltyger
spacer Re: Only those in denial can't see there is serious
 Tigerman1966
spacer Too loyal? Maybe.
 ClemsonPoker489®
spacer Re: Too loyal? Maybe.
 thebeachouse®
spacer Re: you know nothing about this situation
 T3Tiger®
spacer Re: you know nothing about this situation
 Tigerman1978
spacer Re: you know nothing about this situation
 ninetytwotiger®
spacer Re: Dabo didn't help but this is on CJ.***
 Cdixon11
spacer Lyn J's been the only one with an issue
 striperfan
spacer Re: Dabo didn't help but this is on CJ.***
 T3Tiger®
spacer Re: Dabo didn't help but this is on CJ.***
 CUAllTheWay®
spacer Re: The public comment that he needs to grow up
 bleedsorange81®
spacer Re: The public comment that he needs to grow up
 Tigerman1978
spacer Re: The public comment that he needs to grow up
 Big Tuna
spacer Re: The public comment that he needs to grow up
 Tigerman1978
spacer Yes, that was uncalled for ...
 OhWiseOne®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 secgrowa
spacer He’s going to go somewhere and tear it up…
 CoolBreeze864
spacer I agree. Would be surprised if he isn’t pretty highly coveted.***
 ninetytwotiger®
spacer Re: I agree. Would be surprised if he isn’t pretty highly coveted.***
 COTIGER1®
spacer Re: He’s going to go somewhere and tear it up…
 orangecoloredglasses®
spacer Re: He’s going to go somewhere and tear it up…
 OIBTiger3
spacer Re: He’s going to go somewhere and tear it up…
 CS73
spacer Re: He’s going to go somewhere and tear it up…
 Larryggg
spacer Re: He’s going to go somewhere and tear it up…
 mmartin63
spacer Re: He’s going to go somewhere and tear it up…
 CUAllTheWay®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 margauxwhite
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 Tigerlife2005
spacer yeah, our offense is so potent, who needs our best RB?***
 Obed®
spacer Re: yeah, our offense is so potent, who needs our best RB?***
 surroundedfan®
spacer Well his full name is @obed-J Dixon***
 ryanadidas®
spacer Re: yeah, our offense is so potent, who needs our best RB?***
 tigerpsy
spacer Re: yeah, our offense is so potent, who needs our best RB?***
 e2themfd
spacer Re: yeah, our offense is so potent, who needs our best RB?***
 T3Tiger®
spacer Re: yeah, our offense is so potent, who needs our best RB?***
 Tigerzouave
spacer Re: yeah, our offense is so potent, who needs our best RB?***
 Tigerzouave
spacer Re: yeah, our offense is so potent, who needs our best RB?***
 e2themfd
spacer Re: yeah, our offense is so potent, who needs our best RB?***
 jsebe10®
spacer Re: yeah, our offense is so potent, who needs our best RB?***
 movino®
spacer Lol. Love the t-net experts deciding based on one game
 Obed®
spacer Re: Lol. Love the t-net experts deciding based on one game
 Rhymedog56®
spacer Re: Lol. Love the t-net experts deciding based on one game
 Rhymedog56®
spacer If you haven’t seen his blocking ability over the years,
 Obed®
spacer Re: If you haven’t seen his blocking ability over the years,
 Tigerman1978
spacer Re: If you haven’t seen his blocking ability over the years,
 Tigerman1978
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 CUnext
spacer Good Luck Lyn J Dixon! Best of luck player!
 feraltyger
spacer Good luck in your future endeavors Lyn-J!!!...***
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 tgr96®
spacer Because the upperclassman 3rd string RB is leaving in
 Swarley
spacer I don't know if the wheels are coming off, but
 ClemsonPoker489®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 Manilisa
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 Manilisa
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 JITiGeR81
spacer New this was coming and glad he made this decision.
 gotigers37®
spacer Why do you think this?
 clemzn1981
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 orangecrush10
spacer It’s really too bad that things didn’t work out for Lyn-J at Clemson.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 Oculus
spacer Ughhh. Figured this would happen. I wish Lyn-J all the best!!
 Clemson_Orange
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 Pig®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 tigerfankenb
spacer Eff him, He was told to grow up by his coaches
 MRTTMT
spacer As good as the other RB’s are
 Johnnyupstate
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 rhettfla
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 e2themfd
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 Clemsonboy42
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 CUAllTheWay®
spacer Who gives a fat rats behind. Next man up.
 RU4GOD2®
spacer We should all care.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: We should all care.
 rhettfla
spacer Nope. Not even close.
 RU4GOD2®
spacer I'm pretty sure Patriots fans still consider Tom a Patriot.***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 Lil Ole Tiger®
spacer Once a Tiger always a Tiger yada yada yada***
 tigerdrummer®
spacer Guess he'll have to do his growing up elsewhere.***
 ClemBert®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 SocMan2®
spacer Bye
 Reckless96®
spacer Re: Bye
 2000®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 Tiger_Tillman
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 Abbeville Tiger 79
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 Abbeville Tiger 79
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 warren
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 chasn79
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 northernVAtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 Teletiger73
spacer I was really hoping LJD would break out this year but
 Swarley
spacer No surprise
 pawsrule4evr®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 Clemsonboy42
spacer From what I can tell, he isn't a btw the tackles runner but
 ICATiger
spacer From what I can tell, he isn't a btw the tackles runner but
 ICATiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 kaiser
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 spiderman_x10®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 spiderman_x10®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 I bleed orange
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 gfpaw67
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 85tiger2012®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 teeman4life89
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 teeman4life89
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 gmurphy10®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 CUnext
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 domino dave
spacer This is absolutely shocking
 Razzmatazz
spacer Re: This is absolutely shocking
 Pawsitive Force
spacer Lyn J Dixon waited patiently. This is disappointing!
 greatertater
spacer So did Cole Stoudt and Kelly Bryant
 striperfan
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 papawags71
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 papawags71
spacer Can you blame him?
 jbrock11
spacer So basically you just assume he is in the dog
 tigeringvegas
spacer Put in his time****
 tigeringvegas
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 magicman
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 bshells1
spacer I'd like to think this is for the best
 stubborn_tiger®
spacer Not surprising after all the drama this season
 o2bnclemson
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 Whitehurst74
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB entering transfer portal
 CanadianTiger777
spacer sits and waits his time with out saying a thing
 tgrfan42069
spacer Re: sits and waits his time with out saying a thing
 Whitehurst74
spacer If you get out-talented, then there is no such thing as
 76er®
Read all 154 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest