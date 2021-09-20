Clemson RB entering transfer portal

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson senior running back Lyn-J Dixon is entering the transfer portal, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said on his call-in show.

"He wants to get a head-start on what he wants to do," Swinney said of Dixon moving on. "He's going to focus on graduating. He graduates in December. Really proud of that. Wish him well."

Dixon started the SC State game but Swinney had previously indicated Dixon was in position coach CJ Spiller’s “doghouse.”

“He just needs to grow up,” Swinney said at the time. “It’s that simple. He needs to be a team player. He’s a good player. Obviously, he’s very talented and we’ve seen that, but we need him to stay out of Spiller’s doghouse.”

Dixon has logged 10 rushes for 48 yards and also hauled in a receiving touchdown against SC State this season.

He entered the season ranked second in school history in career yards per carry (6.6), amassing 1,372 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns over the previous three years.