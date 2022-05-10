Clemson ranked outside top-10 of CBS Sports post-spring rankings

TigerNet Staff by

CBS Sports released its post-spring college football rankings recently and Clemson has some work to do to impress there.

Clemson is the top-ranked ACC team at No. 11 overall, with Miami on its heels (12) and Wake Forest also in the top-25 (21).

"I'm not buying that Clemson won 10 in an 'off' year," CBS' Dennis Dodd said. "The conclusion here is that program declined in general and needs to get its mojo back quickly. Something is up with D.J. Uiagalelei's game. It has to be fixed for the Tigers to ascend back to the top of the ACC. Both coordinators left. Dabo Swinney continues to complain about NIL and the transfer portal. That can't be good for transfers looking at the Tigers. The question has to be asked: Is Clemson's dynasty over when its ceiling for 2022 is only the ACC title?"

Alabama tops the ranking, followed by Ohio State, Georgia and Oklahoma, with Baylor, Michigan, Texas A&M and Nov. 5 road opponent Notre Dame in the next tier.

In last year's 10-3 campaign, Clemson finished as high as No. 14 overall in the traditional rankings with the Associated Press.

The Tigers finished eighth overall in the ESPN Football Power Index ranking and are ranked No. 4 preseason for 2022 there.