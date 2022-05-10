Clemson ranked outside top-10 of CBS Sports post-spring rankings
by - 2022 May 10, Tue 11:55
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is confident in his team, but there is work to do to gain respect with some outlets.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is confident in his team, but there is work to do to gain respect with some outlets.

CBS Sports released its post-spring college football rankings recently and Clemson has some work to do to impress there.

Clemson is the top-ranked ACC team at No. 11 overall, with Miami on its heels (12) and Wake Forest also in the top-25 (21).

"I'm not buying that Clemson won 10 in an 'off' year," CBS' Dennis Dodd said. "The conclusion here is that program declined in general and needs to get its mojo back quickly. Something is up with D.J. Uiagalelei's game. It has to be fixed for the Tigers to ascend back to the top of the ACC. Both coordinators left. Dabo Swinney continues to complain about NIL and the transfer portal. That can't be good for transfers looking at the Tigers. The question has to be asked: Is Clemson's dynasty over when its ceiling for 2022 is only the ACC title?"

Alabama tops the ranking, followed by Ohio State, Georgia and Oklahoma, with Baylor, Michigan, Texas A&M and Nov. 5 road opponent Notre Dame in the next tier.

In last year's 10-3 campaign, Clemson finished as high as No. 14 overall in the traditional rankings with the Associated Press.

The Tigers finished eighth overall in the ESPN Football Power Index ranking and are ranked No. 4 preseason for 2022 there.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson ranked outside top-10 of CBS Sports post-spring rankings
Clemson ranked outside top-10 of CBS Sports post-spring rankings
NCAA announces further guidance with 'improper behaviors' in NIL deals
NCAA announces further guidance with 'improper behaviors' in NIL deals
Report: ACC talking elimination of football divisions as early as 2023
Report: ACC talking elimination of football divisions as early as 2023
Tigers take on Cougars in Columbia
Tigers take on Cougars in Columbia
Post your comments!
Read all 15 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest