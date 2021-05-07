Clemson ranked highly in CBS Post-Spring Top 25
Clemson carries high expectations as usual into the 2021 campaign.
CBS Sports released its post-spring top-25 this week and Clemson is up a spot from its 2020 finish in their rankings.

The Tigers are No. 2 behind reigning champ Alabama, and ahead of Oklahoma, Ohio State and opener-opponent Georgia out of the top-5.

UNC is the next-best out of the ACC at No. 7, joined by Miami at No. 15.

Clemson isn't the only Palmetto State team in the group either, as Coastal Carolina holds down the 24th spot.

The ACC has the second-most teams in the top-15 (3), following the SEC's four and ahead of the Big 12 (2), Pac-12 (2) and Big Ten (2).

The Tigers kick off their season with No. 5 Georgia in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 4.

