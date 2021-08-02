Clemson PD releases further info on wreck involving Clemson DB

Clemson cornerback Fred Davis was charged Sunday with reckless driving and was booked into the Clemson City Jail. He was involved in a July 22 incident on Highway 123 with his Dodge Charger and a US Postal vehicle.

Clemson police released the incident report for the misdemeanor charge on Monday, which is attached below.

A Clemson spokesman said Sunday that head coach Dabo Swinney will likely address this situation later in the week when he speaks with the media.

“Fred Davis remains with the program but will be subject to internal discipline," the spokesman said. "Grounds for internal discipline for misdemeanor charges like this are covered under the terms of the Clemson Student-Athlete Handbook, which says that the head coach can recommend a course of action, and upon concurrence of the designated CUAD administrator, administer sanctions.”

Davis is a sophomore at Clemson. Last year, he played in 11 games and recorded 13 tackles and had two broken-up passes. He recorded both of his pass breakups, along with two tackles, in the Tigers’ ACC Championship Game victory over Notre Dame.

See the detailed reported version of events below:

Officer: HULLETT, JOSHUA

DETAILED STATEMENT OF INVESTIGATION:

On the above date and time, I Officer Hullett responded to traffic accident on HWY 123 south bound before HWY 93. Upon arrival I was waved down by multiple people to the two vehicles that were badly damage and over the guard rail in the culvert. After reaching the culvert I noticed the driver of the white USPS mail truck was still buckled in with a seat belt around her waist but hanging partially outside of the vehicle upside down. Sgt. Link and Det. Chancellor then arrived on scene. We secured the driver's spine and cut the seat belt to place her in a better position until EMS arrived. EMS then arrived on scene and transported the driver to Greenville Memorial Hospital. She was later identified as ######## by her SCDL. Officer Morris then arrived on scene and met with the driver of the other vehicle that was in the culvert. The other vehicle is a Black Dodge Charger bearing AL temporary plate#######. The driver was identified by his FLDL as Fredrick L Davis. Ofc. Morris took a written statement from Davis and he was given a copy. Other members of the CCPD command staff then arrived on scene and notified officers that CIU would be responding to photograph the scene. Davis then started complaining of a leg injury and requested EMS for himself. EMS arrived and transported him Oconee Medical Center. I then responded further north bound on Hwy 123 from the accident to another accident that had occurred at the time of the first accident. Upon arrival I met ######### Identified by his SCDL. He stated he was going northbound on HWY 123 in lane 3 of 4 when he saw the accident and swerved to avoid colliding with the other two vehicles. When he swerved over he collided with another vehicle. He drives a White 2015 Toyota Camry bearing SC plate #######. I retrieved his information and then spoke with the other driver. She was identified as ####### by her SCDL. She confirmed that the accident occurred how miller had described it. She drives a 2017 Toyota Tacoma bearing SC plate #######. She also gave me all of her information for her vehicle. I relayed all of the information form ###### and ###### to Dispatch and returned all information to both individuals. At this time, I drove to Hwy 123 underneath the Berkeley bridge and closed both Southbound lanes. Det. Brown then arrived and closed both Hwy 123 northbound lanes. C.I.U Det.. J Brown and I.D. Baughey then arrived on scene performed their procedures for accident reconstruction. After that C.I.U had completed their task needed Death Valley Towing arrived on scene and towed ###### Toyota Camry and ###### Toyota Tacoma. I then had ###### and ###### complete a voluntary statement form and they both received a copy. We then reopened both south bound lanes on Hwy 123 and lane 3 of 4 going northbound. At this time other members of the staff form USPS arrived on scene to collect the mail from the damaged mail truck. Death Valley towing then arrived on scene again to tow the White Postal truck and the Black Dodge Charger. They towed the Black Dodge charger to our impound lot for further investigation and towed the Postal truck back the USPS lot in Clemson. I did complete one TR-310 form for this incident. My BWCR was not recording during this incident due to a Low battery. This case will be forwarded to CIU forfurther investigation.

Officer: GREER, J 07/30/2021

DETAILED STATEMENT OF INVESTIGATION:

On 07/30/2021 a more thorough investigation into this collision was completed. It was determined that at the beginning of the skids, Davis was operating his 2021 Dodge Charger at a speed of 115 MPH in a posted 55 MPH speed zone. He left 290 feet of skid marks and lost 45 MPH through the length of the skid striking the mail truck at a speed of 70MPH. This data was gained from a search warrant that was served on the vehicle in which the electrinic data recorder was downloaded and was corroborated through evidence collected at the scene. Further time and distance studies were conducted and it was determined that at the traveling speed of 115MPH Davis closed a distance of approximately 833 feet in 5 seconds. If Davis had of been traveling at 70MPH he would have closed the same distance in 8 seconds, and if he were traveling the speed limit of 55MPH he would have closed the same distance in 10 seconds. This would have allowed him more time to react and a greater distance to stop or brake his vehicle. Further the mail truck was still in motion creating a greater gap. Had Davis been operating his vehicle in a safe manner this collision would not have occurred. I will be seeking an arrest warrant for Davis on the charge of reckless driving.