Breaking: Clemson DB booked for reckless driving

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Clemson police department released a press release on Sunday about a wreck involving Clemson football player Fred Davis that happened on July 21.

"This is an updated release from the July 21st, 2021 Crash Investigation involving a US Mail Carrier. The Clemson Police Department traffic collision reconstruction specialists have analyzed the evidence and eyewitness statements for this crash and have developed probably cause to charge FREDERICK L. DAVIS, B/M, 19 YOA, with Reckless Driving, a violation of South Carolina Code of Laws, 56-05-2920. DAVIS surrendered himself to the Clemson Police Department on August 1st, 2021 and was booked into the Clemson City Jail.

"This investigation revealed that DAVIS was traveling at a speed of 115 MPH in a posted 55 MPH speed zone prior to colliding with the mail carrier vehicle. This willful and wanton action severely limited his ability to navigate safely through traffic and caused DAVIS to lose control os his vehicle prior to the collision. The injuries the mail carrier sustained in this crash are severe and will require several months or longer for recovery.

"Current South Carolina Law does not currently have an enhanced penalty for reckless driving that results in bodily injury. There is a currently a bill in the SC Legislative, House Committee on Judiciary, H.3507, that is attempting to add "Great Bodily Injury" as an enhancement.

"Chief Campos stated, "These egregious and aggressive driving acts that result in serious injury to another need to have an appropriate penalty. In most cases, the injured suffer much pain, multiple procedures, lengthy recovery times, and whose freedom to live life injury free are taken from them. The offender, especially if they are not hurt, currently only have a few hurdles to navigate and get to live life freely, while the injured do not. With the advances in modern medicine, many of the injuries do not meet the definition of 'Great Bodily Injury' so I would advocate for a more inclusive definition of the enhanced penalty. The legislature's current proposed bills is a step in the right direction, but will not account for serious injuries that are not permanent."

Davis is a sophomore at Clemson. Last year, he played in 11 games as a true freshman and recorded 13 tackles and had two broken-up passes. He recorded both of his pass breakups, along with two tackles, in the Tigers’ ACC Championship Game victory over Notre Dame.

A Clemson spokesman said that head coach Dabo Swinney will likely address this situation later in the week when he speaks with the media.

“Fred Davis remains with the program but will be subject to internal discipline," the spokesman said. "Grounds for internal discipline for misdemeanor charges like this are covered under the terms of the Clemson Student-Athlete Handbook, which says that the head coach can recommend a course of action, and upon concurrence of the designated CUAD administrator, administer sanctions.”