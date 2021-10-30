Clemson-Louisville gametime, TV network set
Saturday, October 30, 2021
Clemson heads back to Louisville after the last meeting in 2019, a 45-10 Tigers win.
Clemson looks to build momentum into November with a trip to Louisville next Saturday.

The Tigers are coming off of a 30-20 win over the Florida State Seminoles at home, while Louisville fell at NC State, 28-13.

Clemson (5-3, 4-2 ACC) faces Louisville (4-4, 2-3) for the first time since 2019 in a primetime matchup (7:30 p.m.) on ACC Network, Nov. 6.

The Tigers won at Louisville in that last matchup, 45-10.

