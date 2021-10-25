Clemson-Florida State depth charts released

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson hosts Florida State Saturday (3:30 p.m./ESPN) seeking a bounceback game from a 10-point defeat at No. 23 Pittsburgh.

The Tigers' depth chart released on Monday reflects how the rotation shook out in Pittsburgh ahead of what is billed as open competition across the board after a 4-3 start.

DJ Uiagalelei took the majority of snaps there and came back in to lead a TD drive on Clemson's final possession for the top spot over Taisun Phommachanh.

Kobe Pace and Will Shipley are listed as co-starters at running back, with Shipley playing more snaps Saturday.

EJ Williams (knee) and Joseph Ngata (COVID protocol) are listed as starters this week in hopes they return to the mix.

See how the teams shape-up below: