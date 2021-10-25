Clemson-Florida State depth charts released
by - Monday, October 25, 2021, 8:14 PM
Ngata missed the game over the weekend in COVID protocol.
Ngata missed the game over the weekend in COVID protocol.

Clemson hosts Florida State Saturday (3:30 p.m./ESPN) seeking a bounceback game from a 10-point defeat at No. 23 Pittsburgh.

The Tigers' depth chart released on Monday reflects how the rotation shook out in Pittsburgh ahead of what is billed as open competition across the board after a 4-3 start.

DJ Uiagalelei took the majority of snaps there and came back in to lead a TD drive on Clemson's final possession for the top spot over Taisun Phommachanh.

Kobe Pace and Will Shipley are listed as co-starters at running back, with Shipley playing more snaps Saturday.

EJ Williams (knee) and Joseph Ngata (COVID protocol) are listed as starters this week in hopes they return to the mix.

See how the teams shape-up below:


Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson DB featured in top half of NFL mock draft
Clemson DB featured in top half of NFL mock draft
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Florida State projections
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Florida State projections
Clemson commit named S.C. Mr. Football finalist
Clemson commit named S.C. Mr. Football finalist
WATCH: 5-star Clemson commit Cade Klubnik on All-American honor, big senior year
WATCH: 5-star Clemson commit Cade Klubnik on All-American honor, big senior year
Post your comments!
Read all 10 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest