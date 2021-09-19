Clemson drops in the Coaches Poll

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson dropped a spot in the Coaches Poll on Sunday.

After a frankly strange 14-8 win over Georgia Tech Saturday, Clemson fell to No. 7.

Alabama topped the poll with 64 first-place votes once again, followed by Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M.

After some shakeups in recent weeks, the top-10 from last week all triumphed, but that didn't mean there wasn't other movement, as Penn State jumped from No. 12 to No. 8 after downing Auburn and Ohio State fell out of the top-10.

In that group, Alabama held on at Florida, 31-29, Georgia controlled the action in a 40-13 win over South Carolina, Oklahoma had a surprisingly close call with Nebraska at home (23-16), Oregon rolled Stony Brook (48-7), Iowa moved to 3-0 with a 30-7 win over Kent State, Texas A&M shut out New Mexico (34-0), Cincinnati posted a big second half to win at Indiana (38-24), Ohio State pulled away late over Tulsa (41-20) and Notre Dame also pulled away late over Purdue (27-13).

Coaches Poll - 9/19

Rank team record points 1st votes

1 Alabama 3-0 1616 64

2 Georgia 3-0 1558 1

3 Oklahoma 3-0 1429

4 Oregon 3-0 1427

5 Texas A&M 3-0 1283

6 Iowa 3-0 1263

7 Clemson 2-1 1166

8 Penn State 3-0 1130

9 Cincinnati 3-0 1125

10 Notre Dame 3-0 1048

11 Ohio State 2-1 989

12 Florida 2-1 983

13 Mississippi 3-0 759

14 Iowa State 2-1 700

15 Wisconsin 1-1 589

16 Brigham Young 3-0 504

17 Coastal Carolina 3-0 500

18 Arkansas 3-0 474

19 Michigan 3-0 423

20 North Carolina 2-1 411

21 Michigan State 3-0 344

22 Oklahoma State 3-0 300

23 Auburn 2-1 171

24 UCLA 2-1 170

25 Fresno State 3-1 85

Dropped out: No. 15 Virginia Tech; No. 21 Arizona State.

Others rec. votes: Liberty 80; Kentucky 69; Texas Christian 50; Virginia Tech 49; Texas 42; Southern California 41; San Diego State 41; Kansas State 40; Memphis 27; Boston College 27; Maryland 26; Arizona State 26; Louisiana State 25; Wake Forest 22; West Virginia 19; UL Lafayette 17; Florida State 17; Baylor 13; Army 12; Southern Methodist 8; Nevada 7; Stanford 6; Central Florida 6; Utah State 2; Tennessee 2; Rutgers 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Miami 1.