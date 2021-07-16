Clemson defense has high expectations nationally, anchored by elite pass rush

Clemson returns a whole host of talent on defense with expectations to be dominant for the 2021 season.

Pro Football Focus projected Clemson as the No. 3 defense in college football this week, only trailing Alabama and opener-opponent Georgia.

"The Tigers' defense is loaded with rising stars, including 2020 No. 1 overall recruit Bryan Bresee and 2020 No. 7 overall recruit Myles Murphy," PFF's Anthony Treash writes, "who were each standout performers along the defensive line as true freshmen. Bresee posted an 81.2 pass-rush grade and a 14.1% pass-rush win rate, both of which ranked sixth or better among Power Five interior defensive linemen. Meanwhile, Murphy posted a 92.5 run-defense grade (first in FBS) last season. He also had the most tackling attempts overall without a miss (31)...

"Clemson led the Power Five in expected points added (EPA) allowed per play three times over the past four years. And the team finished second in the other season. Defensive coordinator Brent Venables is a mastermind, and he’s going to have a plethora of talent to work with yet again."

PFF ranked Clemson's pass-rush sixth nationally as well.

"Interior defender Tyler Davis is another impactful player who has been a true force when playing nose tackle," Treash said. "Around half of Davis’ pass-rush opportunities as an underclassman were at nose tackle, a position where he came away with the highest pressure rate in the Power Five. He and Bresee could challenge to be the top interior duo in college football."

As referenced earlier, the Bulldogs will be a tough test out of the gates for DJ Uiagalelei and company.

"Georgia's defense is raw, but it has the potential to be among the best in the PFF College era...Kirby Smart has groomed this group to routinely be in the conversation for the best in the country, and that’s going to be the case again this year," Treash said.

PFF did note some of the inconsistency of Clemson transfer Derion Kendrick, however.

"In his three games against Ohio State and LSU, Kendrick gave up 286 yards and five touchdowns. But in his 21 other games, he allowed only 259 yards and one score, which are true shutdown numbers. He is still fresh to the position after switching from wide receiver just two years ago. Yet, he has the traits to be great," Treash said.

Interesting stat nugget on Clemson's DL: With BOTH Bresee & Murphy on the field last year, Tigers had just a 20.2% pressure rate (vs. 33.2% with either off the field) on non-blitz plays. BUT... Also surrendered just 5.81 yards/pass (vs 7.95 with either off). — ????????? (@ADavidHaleJoint) July 16, 2021