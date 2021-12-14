Clemson CB earns All-American nod, another DB named freshman All-American

Two Clemson defensive backs have notched All-American honors by the same outlet.

Pro Football Focus named senior cornerback Mario Goodrich a third-team All-American this week.

Per ESPN, Goodrich had not allowed a touchdown or given up more than two explosive passes when targeted in the first 10 games of the season.

Goodrich has tallied seven pass breakups, an interception and 47 tackles (sixth on the team). He received a Senior Bowl invite and also garnered first-team All-ACC by multiple outlets.

Safety Andrew Mukuba picked up freshman All-America honors last week.

"Mukuba looked far from a first-year player in his true freshman campaign," Anthony Treash wrote. "He is an all-around athlete who isn't afraid of physicality and already one of the top tackling safeties in college football. He missed only three tackles on 47 attempts and finished with a grade north of 75.0 both against the run and in coverage. Mukuba tallied a 78.4 PFF grade for the season that ranked 18th in the Power Five. There was a lull midyear that led to him getting moved down to a reserve role, but he regained the starting job by season’s end and the strong play returned. He has the potential to turn into one of college football’s top safeties in the years to come."

Goodrich leads P5 in comp% (29.6%), 6th in yd/att (3.8), 13th in raw QBR (15.6) and he’s 1 of just 4 P5 corners to allow no TDs and 2 or fewer explosive plays. — ????????? (@ADavidHaleJoint) November 18, 2021