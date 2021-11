Breaking: Clemson announces players available for Louisville game

Clemson will be missing a key defensive contributor on Saturday.

Safety Tyler Venables was listed as unavailable shortly before kickoff.

The sophomore has made two starts over eight games, tallying 25 tackles, 1.5 for loss, with a sack and two pass breakups.

Clemson offensive guard Will Putnam is also a game-time decision, per a Clemson official.

The full travel roster is listed below: