Clemson announces partnership to enhance NIL education program

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, SC (March 24, 2022) – Clemson University Athletics has entered a partnership with Altius Sports Partners (Altius) to enhance the school’s name, image and likeness program including through continuing strategic planning, evaluating and developing departmental initiatives, and providing wide-ranging educational support benefitting all internal and external Tigers stakeholders.

“We have been thoughtful throughout as we’ve developed an NIL philosophy and educational programming, and feel that the time is right to partner with Altius,” Clemson Director of Athletics Graham Neff said. “Clemson is committed to providing best-in-class tools to our student-athletes, and being aggressive in our approach to this evolving landscape for the long-haul.”

Key elements of the partnership include tailored educational workshops for student-athletes, coaches and staff centered on marketing, branding, financial literacy and recruiting. Additional components include enhancement of departmental initiatives as well as education and engagement with internal and external constituents on NIL, capitalizing on industry advances, and creating innovative approaches for lasting success are vital components of the customized services.

Altius – an official partner of the leading collegiate athletic departments and sports properties – specializes in developing and managing programs around crucial issues related to NIL. Through its expertise, range of services and intellectual resources, the firm’s approach includes strategic vision and cohesive planning to help all stakeholders navigate structural change and excel in the new collegiate landscape.

“Clemson Athletics has established an industry-wide reputation for innovation and creativity,” said Andrew Donovan, Altius Vice President of Collegiate Partnerships. “The Tigers’ approach to addressing and embracing ongoing evolution within collegiate athletics is no different, and we are thrilled to collaboratively support all Clemson stakeholders in their mission to enhance individual and team success in the NIL era and beyond.”

Clemson University is a Top 30 National University by US News and World Report, and annually ranks among the best in the nation in student support and student happiness rankings by Princeton Review. The Tigers sponsor 19 NCAA sports and are adding two additional women’s sports in subsequent years (12 women’s sports, 9 men’s sports by 2024). Clemson programs have won 121 ACC Championships and seven team national championships, most recently including the 2016 and 2018 football and the 2021 men’s soccer titles. Clemson’s scholarships and student-athlete development initiatives are supported by IPTAY, one of the nation’s oldest and largest athletic department philanthropic organizations.

Supported by operational leadership and a best-in-class client services team, the Altius cross-disciplinary network of partners and advisory team members includes:

John Entz, 14-time Emmy winner and former President of Production at Fox Sports, SVP at MLB Network and producer at ESPN.

Gabe Feldman, Director of the Tulane Sports Law Program, Associate Provost for NCAA Compliance and Co-Director of Tulane Center for Sport.

Renie Anderson, CRO and EVP, Partnerships at the NFL.

David Carter, Executive Director of the USC Sports Business Institute, and a professor of sports business at USC’s Marshall School of Business.

Jené Elzie, former Pac-12 athlete and current Chief Growth Officer for Athletes First Partners, sister company of Athletes First, the nation’s largest NFL talent agency.

Oliver Luck, sports business leader and former Commissioner of the XFL, EVP for Regulatory Affairs and Strategic Partnerships for the NCAA, and Athletic Director at West Virginia.

Michael O’Hara Lynch, former global head of sponsorship marketing at Visa, Inc. and global head of consulting at Nielson Sports, currently partner in 3 Emerald Marketing.

Jessica Mendoza, former Pac-12 athlete and Olympic gold medalist is a broadcaster for ESPN.

Kenneth Shropshire, CEO of the Global Sport Institute, and professor at Arizona State.

Malcolm Turner, sports business executive and former Vice Chancellor and Athletics Director at Vanderbilt and President of the NBA G League.