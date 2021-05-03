Clemson adds Peach State opponent to future football schedule

Clemson rounded out its 2026 future football schedule with an announcement Monday.

The Tigers are set to open that campaign with a trip to Tiger Stadium to face LSU and host South Carolina to close the regular season for Power 5 opponents.

The school announced that Georgia Southern was added as a home game recently, to go with an FCS opponent in Charleston Southern.

Clemson last played Georgia Southern in 2018, where the Tigers topped the Eagles 38-7 at home.

Clemson's upcoming non-conference slate starts with a projected top-5-ranked Georgia team on Sept. 4 in Charlotte before hosting SC State (Sept. 11) and UConn (Nov. 13) and then renewing the rivalry in Columbia with South Carolina (Nov. 27).

We've added a game against Georgia Southern to our slate at Death Valley in 2026.



The last time we welcomed the Eagles was in 2018, when Justyn Ross caught three passes for 103 yards. You might remember 57 of those yards. ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/rZXDQSFQee — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 3, 2021