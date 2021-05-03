Clemson adds Peach State opponent to future football schedule
by - Monday, May 3, 2021, 1:05 PM
Clemson has a couple Power 5 opponents and now will play Georgia Southern in 2026.
Clemson has a couple Power 5 opponents and now will play Georgia Southern in 2026.

Clemson rounded out its 2026 future football schedule with an announcement Monday.

The Tigers are set to open that campaign with a trip to Tiger Stadium to face LSU and host South Carolina to close the regular season for Power 5 opponents.

The school announced that Georgia Southern was added as a home game recently, to go with an FCS opponent in Charleston Southern.

Clemson last played Georgia Southern in 2018, where the Tigers topped the Eagles 38-7 at home.

Clemson's upcoming non-conference slate starts with a projected top-5-ranked Georgia team on Sept. 4 in Charlotte before hosting SC State (Sept. 11) and UConn (Nov. 13) and then renewing the rivalry in Columbia with South Carolina (Nov. 27).

