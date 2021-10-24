By the numbers: Clemson offensive woes worsen, defense slips spots too

TigerNet Staff by

One of but a few bright spots for Clemson in the national rankings comes with its own caveat.

By the numbers, Clemson moved up to No. 1 nationally in both red zone defense (.600 scoring allowed) and red zone TD percentage (.250), but that's in part a product of both Pittsburgh offensive TDs Saturday being explosive plays from outside the red zone (23-yard and 39-yard passes).

It's been that kind of a season.

Despite Pitt matching the most points scored on Clemson this season (27; a TD being a Clemson pick-six in that), the Tigers still rank third overall in scoring defense, but the group did slip in total defense (37th), third-down defense (50th) and passing defense (52nd).

And that's while woeful offensive numbers largely only went further south, with triple-digit ranks now in passing offense - 111 (176.1), scoring offense - 113 (20.5), total offense - 117 (321.3), completion percentage - 117 (.547), passing yards per completion - 122 (10.1), passing efficiency - 124 (103.17) and fourth down offense - 128 (.200).

With ESPN's Football Power Index, the offense ranks 93rd adjusting for strength of schedule and more factors, with a fourth-best offense and top-25 special teams group (22).

A more complete stat look just past midseason:

Clemson's stat profile through seven games

Team

Top-10 ranks: Red zone defense - 1 (.600; No. 1 in red zone TD percentage - .250), scoring defense - T-3 (14.6).

Top-25 ranks: Fumbles lost - 11 (2), tackles for loss allowed - 12 (3.14), kickoff return defense - 17 (16.8), pass efficiency defense - 18 (113.93).

Top-50 ranks: Punt return defense - 26 (3.75), rushing defense - 29 (120), tackles for loss - 34 (5.9 PG), total defense - 37 (336), turnover margin - 46 (.29), team sacks - 48 (2.43 PG), turnovers lost - 46 (8), sacks allowed - 48 (1.86), third down defense - 50 (.371).

75th or worse: net punting - 79 (38.2), penalty yards per game - 83 (60), punt returns - 85 (6.5), third down offense - 85 (.379), rushing offense - 85 (145.1), blocked punts allowed - 86 (1), fewest penalties per game - 102 (7.29), fourth down defense - 104 (.667), passing offense - 111 (176.1), scoring offense - 113 (20.5), time of possession - 117 (27:02), total offense - 117 (321.3), completion percentage - 117 (.547), passing yards per completion - 122 (10.1), passing efficiency - 124 (103.17), fourth down offense - 128 (.200).

Individual

Top-25 ranks: Joseph Ngata - yards per reception (15th; 19.56), BT Potter - field goal percentage (18th; .875).

Top-50 ranks: RJ Mickens - total INTs (37th; 2), INTs per game (49th; 0.3); James Skalski- total tackles (44th; 8.4).