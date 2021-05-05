73 Clemson student-athletes set to graduate this week

CLEMSON, S.C. – Seventy-three student-athletes and 34 students in support roles and spirit squads are set to earn degrees from Clemson University during commencement ceremonies this week. The ceremonies are taking place from May 5-8 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. The Athletic Department and IPTAY presented the graduating class with its traditional stoles in a ceremony in Littlejohn Coliseum on May 4.

Thirteen athletic programs are represented among the graduates, including Skip Prosser Award Winner Aamir Simms, a two-time All-ACC selection in basketball. The group also includes 11 from the football program, all of whom have won at least four ACC Championships and the 2018 National Championship. Will Swinney (marketing), the son of Head Coach Dabo Swinney, is among the graduates. The program expected to enter the 2021 fall with 18 graduates on its roster.

Among the All-ACC performers earning degrees are Delicia Washington (sports communication) Kamryn McIntosh (psychology), Harleigh White (nursing), and Marcus Parker (communication). Four members of the 2021 ACC Men’s Golf Championship team will take part in the ceremonies as well.

Six student-athletes earned Master’s degrees this May, including Paul Grinde (athletic leadership), Hall Morton (business administration), Ansley Gilstrap (athletic leadership) and Brooke Bailey (business administration), Madi Howell (athletic leadership) and Kaylin Korte (athletic leadership).

FULL MAY GRADUATE LIST

NAME SPORT /AREA DEGREE MAJOR

Matthew Cooper Baseball BS Management

Sam Hall Baseball BA Sports Communication

Elijah Henderson Baseball BS Agribusiness

Bo Majkowski Baseball BS Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt

Kier Meredith Baseball BS Psychology

Connor O'Rear Baseball BS Financial Management

James Parker Baseball BS Management

Bryce Teodosio Baseball BS Agribusiness

Clayton Anderson Cheer BS Economics

Samantha Gianotti Cheer BS Financial Management

Kenley Green Cheer BA Communication

Alyssa Halloran Cheer BA Architecture

Myrick Harward Cheer BS Mechanical Engineering

Holland Mickle Cheer BS Management

Tyler Murray Cheer BS Marketing

William Paschall Cheer BS Psychology

Giancarlo Silva Cheer BS Criminal Justice

Hendrix Smith Cheer BS Construction Sci and Mgt

Nicole Stanfill Cheer BS Marketing

Shaina Wynne Cheer BS Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt

Will Brown Football BS Health Science

Carson Donnelly Football BS Marketing

Josh Jackson Football BA Elementary Education

Mike Jones Jr. Football BA Communication

Jack Maddox Football BA Political Science

Sylvester Mayers Football BS Financial Management

Jack McCall Football BS Food Science and Human Nutrition

Patrick McClure Football BS Marketing

Hall Morton Football MBA Business Administration

Will Swinney Football BS Marketing

LeAnthony Williams Football BS PRTM

Elizabeth Barnes Manager BA Early Childhood Educ

Thomas Bockhorst Manager BS Financial Management

Jake Cerota Manager BS Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt

Jake Combs Manager MS Athletic Leadership

Seth Hester Manager BS Biological Sciences

Philip Jennings Manager BS Management

Christopher Kowalski Manager BS Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt

Jeffrey Martin Manager BS Accounting

Andrew Mohr Manager BS Marketing

Anna Mudry Manager BA Women's Leadership

Samuel Phillips Manager BS Construction Sci and Mgt

Paul Grinde Men's Basketball MS Athletic Leadership

Aamir Simms Men's Basketball BA Sports Communication

Clyde Trapp Men's Basketball BA Sports Communication

Kyle Cottam Men's Golf BS Management

William Nottingham Men's Golf BS Management

Colby Patton Men's Golf BS Marketing

Turk Pettit Men's Golf BS PRTM

James Barron Men's Soccer BS Political Science

Carlos Kelaidis Men's Tennis BS Mathematical Sciences

Yizhou Liu Men's Tennis BA Psychology

Jaxon Wiley Men's Tennis BS Electrical Engineering

Lafranz Campbell Men's Track BA Communication

Colt Griffith Men's Track BS Chemical Engineering

Rayan Holmes Men's Track BA Communication

Marcus Parker Men's Track BA Communication

Deonte Tolbert Men's Track BS Criminal Justice

John Ward Men's Track BLA Landscape Architecture

Keegan Beane Rally Cats BS Anthropology

Scottlyn Cloninger Rally Cats BA Communication

Delaney Cranshaw Rally Cats BS Marketing

Mallory Flores Rally Cats BS Chemical Engineering

Summer Gallman Rally Cats BA Architecture

Mattie Lee Rally Cats BA Communication

Allison Wijntjes Rally Cats BS Genetics

Sarah Adams Rowing BA Sociology

Emily Ash Rowing BS Biological Sciences

Katie Herbolsheimer Rowing BS Environmental Engr

Katherine Holmes Rowing BA Communication

Emalie Houk Rowing BS Genetics

Bridget Kane Rowing BS Marketing

Avery Savoie Rowing BS Biochemistry

Catherine Schrieber Rowing BA Communication

Catherine Smith Rowing BA Psychology

Elise Sum Rowing BS Fd Sc and Human Nutrition

Julia Suplick Rowing BS Biological Sciences

Charlotte Taylor Rowing BS Health Science

Kaley Wojciechowski Rowing BA Communication

Ansley Gilstrap Softball MA Athletic Leadership

Marissa Guimbarda Softball BS Health Science

Grace Mattimore Softball BS Criminal Justice

Cammy Pereira Softball BS Psychology

Bailey Taylor Softball BA Psychology

Carson Donald Video BS Management

Spalding Latham Video BS Computer Information Systems

Parker McInnis Video BA English

Riley Nichols Video BS Fd Sc and Human Nutrition

Ashtynne Alberts Volleyball BS Accounting

Chloe Anderton Volleyball BS Management

Brooke Bailey Volleyball MBA Business Administration

Madi Howell Volleyball MS Athletic Leadership

Lisie Kit Volleyball BS Mechanical Engineering

Kaylin Korte Volleyball MS Athletic Leadership

Ava Pritchard Volleyball BS Marketing

Tylar Bennett Women's Basketball BS Sociology

Nique Cherry Women's Basketball BA Pan African Studies

Delicia Washington Women's Basketball BA Sports Communication

Kimber Haley Women's Soccer BS Bioengineering

Abigail Mitchell Women's Soccer BS Management

Haley Schueppert Women's Soccer BS Management

Audrey Viso Women's Soccer BS Health Science

Laura Marti Women's Tennis BS Marketing

Sydney Collins Women's Track & Field BS Health Science

Annie Hill Women's Track & Field BS Health Science

Kamryn Mcintosh Women's Track & Field BS Psychology

Harleigh White Women's Track & Field BS Nursing