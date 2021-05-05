|
73 Clemson student-athletes set to graduate this week
|Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 7:30 PM-
CLEMSON, S.C. – Seventy-three student-athletes and 34 students in support roles and spirit squads are set to earn degrees from Clemson University during commencement ceremonies this week. The ceremonies are taking place from May 5-8 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. The Athletic Department and IPTAY presented the graduating class with its traditional stoles in a ceremony in Littlejohn Coliseum on May 4.
Thirteen athletic programs are represented among the graduates, including Skip Prosser Award Winner Aamir Simms, a two-time All-ACC selection in basketball. The group also includes 11 from the football program, all of whom have won at least four ACC Championships and the 2018 National Championship. Will Swinney (marketing), the son of Head Coach Dabo Swinney, is among the graduates. The program expected to enter the 2021 fall with 18 graduates on its roster.
Among the All-ACC performers earning degrees are Delicia Washington (sports communication) Kamryn McIntosh (psychology), Harleigh White (nursing), and Marcus Parker (communication). Four members of the 2021 ACC Men’s Golf Championship team will take part in the ceremonies as well.
Six student-athletes earned Master’s degrees this May, including Paul Grinde (athletic leadership), Hall Morton (business administration), Ansley Gilstrap (athletic leadership) and Brooke Bailey (business administration), Madi Howell (athletic leadership) and Kaylin Korte (athletic leadership).
Congratulations to the newest Clemson alumni! pic.twitter.com/2Le6vhTY2y— Clemson University (@ClemsonUniv) May 5, 2021
FULL MAY GRADUATE LIST
NAME SPORT /AREA DEGREE MAJOR
Matthew Cooper Baseball BS Management
Sam Hall Baseball BA Sports Communication
Elijah Henderson Baseball BS Agribusiness
Bo Majkowski Baseball BS Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt
Kier Meredith Baseball BS Psychology
Connor O'Rear Baseball BS Financial Management
James Parker Baseball BS Management
Bryce Teodosio Baseball BS Agribusiness
Clayton Anderson Cheer BS Economics
Samantha Gianotti Cheer BS Financial Management
Kenley Green Cheer BA Communication
Alyssa Halloran Cheer BA Architecture
Myrick Harward Cheer BS Mechanical Engineering
Holland Mickle Cheer BS Management
Tyler Murray Cheer BS Marketing
William Paschall Cheer BS Psychology
Giancarlo Silva Cheer BS Criminal Justice
Hendrix Smith Cheer BS Construction Sci and Mgt
Nicole Stanfill Cheer BS Marketing
Shaina Wynne Cheer BS Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt
Will Brown Football BS Health Science
Carson Donnelly Football BS Marketing
Josh Jackson Football BA Elementary Education
Mike Jones Jr. Football BA Communication
Jack Maddox Football BA Political Science
Sylvester Mayers Football BS Financial Management
Jack McCall Football BS Food Science and Human Nutrition
Patrick McClure Football BS Marketing
Hall Morton Football MBA Business Administration
Will Swinney Football BS Marketing
LeAnthony Williams Football BS PRTM
Elizabeth Barnes Manager BA Early Childhood Educ
Thomas Bockhorst Manager BS Financial Management
Jake Cerota Manager BS Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt
Jake Combs Manager MS Athletic Leadership
Seth Hester Manager BS Biological Sciences
Philip Jennings Manager BS Management
Christopher Kowalski Manager BS Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt
Jeffrey Martin Manager BS Accounting
Andrew Mohr Manager BS Marketing
Anna Mudry Manager BA Women's Leadership
Samuel Phillips Manager BS Construction Sci and Mgt
Paul Grinde Men's Basketball MS Athletic Leadership
Aamir Simms Men's Basketball BA Sports Communication
Clyde Trapp Men's Basketball BA Sports Communication
Kyle Cottam Men's Golf BS Management
William Nottingham Men's Golf BS Management
Colby Patton Men's Golf BS Marketing
Turk Pettit Men's Golf BS PRTM
James Barron Men's Soccer BS Political Science
Carlos Kelaidis Men's Tennis BS Mathematical Sciences
Yizhou Liu Men's Tennis BA Psychology
Jaxon Wiley Men's Tennis BS Electrical Engineering
Lafranz Campbell Men's Track BA Communication
Colt Griffith Men's Track BS Chemical Engineering
Rayan Holmes Men's Track BA Communication
Marcus Parker Men's Track BA Communication
Deonte Tolbert Men's Track BS Criminal Justice
John Ward Men's Track BLA Landscape Architecture
Keegan Beane Rally Cats BS Anthropology
Scottlyn Cloninger Rally Cats BA Communication
Delaney Cranshaw Rally Cats BS Marketing
Mallory Flores Rally Cats BS Chemical Engineering
Summer Gallman Rally Cats BA Architecture
Mattie Lee Rally Cats BA Communication
Allison Wijntjes Rally Cats BS Genetics
Sarah Adams Rowing BA Sociology
Emily Ash Rowing BS Biological Sciences
Katie Herbolsheimer Rowing BS Environmental Engr
Katherine Holmes Rowing BA Communication
Emalie Houk Rowing BS Genetics
Bridget Kane Rowing BS Marketing
Avery Savoie Rowing BS Biochemistry
Catherine Schrieber Rowing BA Communication
Catherine Smith Rowing BA Psychology
Elise Sum Rowing BS Fd Sc and Human Nutrition
Julia Suplick Rowing BS Biological Sciences
Charlotte Taylor Rowing BS Health Science
Kaley Wojciechowski Rowing BA Communication
Ansley Gilstrap Softball MA Athletic Leadership
Marissa Guimbarda Softball BS Health Science
Grace Mattimore Softball BS Criminal Justice
Cammy Pereira Softball BS Psychology
Bailey Taylor Softball BA Psychology
Carson Donald Video BS Management
Spalding Latham Video BS Computer Information Systems
Parker McInnis Video BA English
Riley Nichols Video BS Fd Sc and Human Nutrition
Ashtynne Alberts Volleyball BS Accounting
Chloe Anderton Volleyball BS Management
Brooke Bailey Volleyball MBA Business Administration
Madi Howell Volleyball MS Athletic Leadership
Lisie Kit Volleyball BS Mechanical Engineering
Kaylin Korte Volleyball MS Athletic Leadership
Ava Pritchard Volleyball BS Marketing
Tylar Bennett Women's Basketball BS Sociology
Nique Cherry Women's Basketball BA Pan African Studies
Delicia Washington Women's Basketball BA Sports Communication
Kimber Haley Women's Soccer BS Bioengineering
Abigail Mitchell Women's Soccer BS Management
Haley Schueppert Women's Soccer BS Management
Audrey Viso Women's Soccer BS Health Science
Laura Marti Women's Tennis BS Marketing
Sydney Collins Women's Track & Field BS Health Science
Annie Hill Women's Track & Field BS Health Science
Kamryn Mcintosh Women's Track & Field BS Psychology
Harleigh White Women's Track & Field BS Nursing