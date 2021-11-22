Young receivers leading a Clemson offense "on a roll" going into rivalry game

Zachary Wagner by Correspondent -

The injury bug has bitten the Clemson Tigers football team significantly this year. Key players on both the offense and defense have seen their seasons cut short.

On offense, one of the deepest position groups on that side of the ball has faced its fair share with the wide receivers. Coming into 2021, they might have been one of the most talented on the team, featuring names like Justyn Ross, Joseph Ngata, Frank Ladson Jr. and E.J. Williams.

With one game left to play in the regular season, all four of those players found themselves sidelined last week, with Ross and Ladson out for this week as well and Ngata and Williams' status to be determined. The offense has struggled for much of the season and was looking for the next man to step up and take charge in the receiver corps. That man has been freshman Beaux Collins lately.

Collins caught touchdowns in three straight games in taking the next step in being DJ Uiagalelei's first option for the deep ball. With a 58-yard touchdown reception against Wake Forest last weekend, Collins became the first true freshman for Clemson to record a touchdown catch in three consecutive games since Deon Cain in 2015.

In the Tigers' last three games, Collins has caught 15 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns. All three touchdowns were passes of more than 30 yards, something the Tiger offense had been missing. Collins led the offense with 137 yards against the Demon Deacons and helped the group finally have the breakout game the fans have been waiting for.

“It was really exciting to be a part of and watch other guys execute,” Collins said. “Last week was probably our best week of practice all year and it really showed in the game. Everybody was locked in and doing their job. There weren't many mistakes in practice and we were executing and running the plays we have been practicing for weeks. It was just great energy overall.”

Collins and fellow true freshman Dacari Collins have stepped up to be the two main receivers for the Tiger offense the last few weeks and have had to mature as they play.

“In the beginning, we were a little shaky,” said Collins. “Not knowing who we were as an offense and trying to get an identity with DJ being the new quarterback and a lot of new players. It’s just on a roll now.”

“We’ve had to pick up where a few guys have left off now with the injuries,” Collins said. “It’s a big opportunity and I don’t feel as much pressure as I do having to mature in the receiving group. Me and Dacari (Collins) are both pretty young, we’re true freshmen, so we just had to make sure to know our plays and things like that.”

Clemson finishes up its regular season with a trip to South Carolina for the instate rivalry game. The Tigers have won the last six in the series and a seventh-straight victory would match the longest winning streak by either team -- set by Clemson from 1934 to 1940. With Collins being from California, he didn’t know much about the rivalry, but it did not take the youngster long to learn just how heated it can be.

“I’ve learned that it’s one of the biggest and nastiest rivalries,” Collins said. “I just learned today that some of the elementary schools have a whole Clemson vs. South Carolina week leading up to the game. I’ve learned a lot coming out here and learning about the rivalry. I heard it’s pretty bad and the fans are wild over there. I heard it’s a hostile environment and I have to get ready for it mentally and not let anything affect me during the game.

"They might throw stuff, say things about your family, all that. We just have to get ready mentally is the biggest thing.”