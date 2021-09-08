Will Shipley describes "unreal" collegiate debut, eyes making bigger impact

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Will Shipley’s meteoric rise up Clemson’s depth chart might be considered unreal for a true freshman, but unreal also describes Shipley’s feelings about his collegiate debut.

Shipley, the former 5-star out of Matthews (NC) Weddington, saw the first action of his college career early in Clemson’s 10-3 loss to Georgia at Bank of America Stadium Saturday night. Shipley played in front of a bevy of friends and family and rushed four times for seven yards and caught one pass for 11 yards.

“It was unreal for me. Going back to Charlotte and playing a top-5 matchup for my first college game, really my first football game in almost two years,” Shipley said Tuesday. “Just getting back out there and playing for Clemson University, it was unreal. It’s something that I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

Shipley was the first running back off the bench and he credits his ascension to hard work.

“I think the most important thing is I’ve just kept my head down and I’ve worked,” Shipley said. “That’s the one thing when I came in here that I told myself I was gonna do and I was gonna hold myself to that. If you don’t do that at Clemson, then the opportunity isn’t going to present itself.”

Shipley has been credited with his knowledge of the playbook and he says he is comfortable with everything playing running back entails.

“I feel like I’m real comfortable,” Shipley said. “Just coming in here early in January, getting a bunch of balls in spring camp all the way throughout the summer skills and drills and even throughout fall camp, just creating that chemistry with DJ (Uiagalelei) and the other quarterbacks. I’m really comfortable catching the ball out of the backfield and I’m comfortable with helping the team any way that I can. If that’s catching the ball, then that’s what I want to do.”

The older players have also complimented the freshman on earning his stripes as a team leader.

“It’s crazy to hear them say that. From guys like James Skalski and DJ, who I look up to,” he said. “It means a lot and gives me responsibility to continue to put in that work and continue to gain that respect from my teammates. To be a leader, day in and day out, it means a lot to me. I’m just trying to keep it up and do the most that I can for my teammates.”

Shipley ran a wheel route on the second play of the game and was wide open, but Uiagalelei’s pass was knocked down at the line of scrimmage. However, Shipley says he loves the fact that the coaches aren’t afraid to use him all over the field.

“That’s what I wanted to be used as ever since I was in high school,” he added. “I think that’s something that makes me who I am. I’m dynamic, I can kind of get out of the backfield, catch the football, just take one guy out of coverage. Any way I can possibly do that and utilize me in that type of way is something that was definitely intriguing to me. I’m looking forward to how it develops in the future.”

He gets his second chance at making an impression Saturday when SC State comes calling for a 5 pm kickoff (ACCN), and he wants to make the most of that opportunity.

"I think with all the opportunities that I got, I’ve got to make something happen," he said. "I come in here as a freshman, they give me opportunities and I can’t be getting the ball four times for only seven yards. The opportunities were there. I have to make a guy miss. I’ve got to make a play whether it’s one carry or 10 carries. I put that on myself. I like to think that I’m one of the fastest guys on the team, but my in-game speed has a lot of improving to do from a mental standpoint. I won’t be able to fully exhibit my speed until I’m there mentally and confident.

"I’m looking forward to improving that."