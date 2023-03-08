Wes Goodwin wants his defense to 'Freaking be violent'

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

CLEMSON – Wes Goodwin isn't freaking out, but he wants his defense to get the freaking message.

And play more freaking violent.

During Goodwin's first year as defensive coordinator, he was always soft-spoken with the media. After a full season and winter under his belt, he was fiery during his spring practice interview, wanting to challenge his defense and make sure they heard him loud and clear.

Goodwin wants all three levels of Clemson's defense to be more physical and win one-on-one matchups.

"We need to get more confident back there (in secondary) and freaking challenge receivers," Goodwin said after Tuesday's practice. "And play more press-man and tight coverage and deny releases, get our hands on guys. Freaking be violent at all three levels. Old school physicality up front. Setting hard edges in the run game. Backers taking on blockers, getting off blocks, and winning on the back end. Winning the perimeter screen game and tackling well in space. Just overall, being more violent and more confident.

"We should win that matchup (with the wide receiver) nine out of 10 times. So I want us to be more physical at all three levels, getting off blocks and having a sense of urgency. Should never block us 1-for-1, is what I say."

While 2022 was a successful season, Goodwin said there's plenty to improve on.

"Doing the little things better," Goodwin said. "Better pre-snap alignment. Eyes, stances, assignments. Looking back, schematically, I think we did a lot of good things. We just need to do the little things better. That's been a big emphasis starting back in mat drills. Really just being a stickler for the details."

Goodwin also took time in the offseason for self-reflection and to get on the same page with his defensive staff.

"It's been a huge growing experience for me looking back and doing self-evaluation," he said. "How I can install things better, how I can be a better teacher, how I can make things better and put those guys in more advantageous positions as far as each play? I feel like I've gotten better as a teacher and a coach. As far as our process on a daily basis, everybody understands the big picture from a staff viewpoint. Nick (Eason) coming on board, new leadership in the room, and getting everybody on the same page as far as how everyone thinks. I'm excited about this season and how we've grown as a staff."

Goodwin has installed circuit-style drills in practice where each coach can teach the defensive players what they know best.

"We've done a little bit of that in the past, but I want to get more involved with that. So circuit teaching things," Goodwin said. "So the d-line coaches teach block instruction every day with their guys, so now incorporating them into the tackling station where they're coaching my guys. And I get to coach those front guys about space tackling, etc.. Whether it's a tackling circuit, blocking, or turnovers... I'm definitely emphasizing turnovers more this year than we ever have around here. We need to take advantage of balls on the ground, tips or overthrows. We dropped some balls we should have intercepted this past year. Trying to be more creative as a teacher and getting more guys involved in teaching fundamental football."

Other Notes

Nate Wiggins

"You've got the talent to become one of the best corners to come through here, so let's put it all together on and off the field and go have an amazing year. I don't think he needs to change his body; I just want him to freaking play press man and tackle in space and play great zone defense and challenge receivers and play confident."

On what stands out about Peter Woods

"What doesn't? He's special. He's one of those that just rolls in, and you just know he's different. He's got the fourth or fifth most muscle mass on the team. Just his explosiveness. Some of these recruiting sites knock him for not being tall enough, but he's very much tall enough. He's powerful, explosive. He can play on the edge, play inside, play all the techniques up front. He's just super heavy-handed, explosive, violent. List goes on and on. We could be here all day talking about him."